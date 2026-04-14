Oppo Find X9 Ultra is scheduled to be launched in China and select global markets next week. In China, the handset will be accompanied by the Oppo Find X9s Pro. Now, the tech firm has confirmed that, globally, the Ultra model will be unveiled alongside the standard Oppo Find X9s model, seemingly reserving the Pro version for the Chinese market. On top of this, the company has revealed key details about the upcoming Oppo Find X9s, including its design, colour options, battery capacity, and camera configuration. The phone is teased to go on sale globally in three colourways. It will also sport a flat display, featuring a hole punch display cutout.

Oppo Find X9s Set to Debut Globally on April 21

In a post on X, the tech firm has confirmed that it will launch the new Oppo Find X9s in select global markets soon. The landing page for the global launch of the Find X9 Ultra also mentions the upcoming Oppo Find X9s, which indicates the handsets will launch on April 21. These smartphones are expected to debut along with the Oppo Watch X3 and the Oppo Enco Clip 2 TWS. Additionally, the company has updated the dedicated microsite on its website to reflect the same. As part of the announcement, the tech firm has also revealed key details about the new Oppo Find X9s.

Your perfect travel companion is landing soon 🛬#OPPOFindX9s pic.twitter.com/gTpCMQmpsm — OPPO (@oppo) April 14, 2026

The upcoming Oppo Find X9s is confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera system and an LED flash, placed inside a square-shaped camera module. It is confirmed to be equipped with a 50-megapixel “Ultra-Clear” camera, too.

Moreover, the handset will be sold globally in black, pink, and purple colour options. However, the marketing names of these colourways remain under wraps. The handset also appears with a power button and volume controls on the left side, and an unspecified button on the right side.

Additionally, the Oppo Find X9s is teased to boast a flat display, surrounded by 1.15mm thick bezels. A hole punch display cutout also appears on the front, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is confirmed to feature a 7,025mAh battery. Other details, including its chipset, are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X9s Pro, which is also set to debut in China on the same day, will boast a quad rear camera unit, featuring two 200-megapixel shooters, along with Oppo's LUMO imaging solution. The phone is also confirmed to sport a 6.3-inch display, surrounded by 1.1mm thick bezels. The phone will be offered in China in Energetic Orange, Free White, Native Titanium, and Riding the Wind (translated from Chinese) colour options.

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