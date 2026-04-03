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Oppo Find X9s Pro, Find X9 Ultra Key Features, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of April 21 Launch

Oppo Find X9s Pro is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 April 2026 14:28 IST
Oppo Find X9s Pro, Find X9 Ultra Key Features, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of April 21 Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will launch globally on April 21

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X9s Pro will include dual 200-megapixel cameras
  • It may pack a 7,025mAh battery with fast charging support
  • Oppo Find X9 Ultra is tipped to feature a 2K LTPO display
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Oppo is set to introduce the Find X9s Pro in China alongside the Find X9 Ultra later this month, and new leaks have revealed key details about both smartphones ahead of the planned launch. Information shared by a tipster points to display, camera, battery, and design features of the upcoming models. The leaks also suggest colour options and hardware differences between the two devices and align with some previously confirmed specifications, including Hasselblad-branded cameras on the Find X9s Pro. Only the Ultra variant has been confirmed to receive a global release.

Oppo Find X9s Pro Features (Expected)

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the Oppo Find X9s Pro may feature a 6.32-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and very slim, evenly sized bezels on all sides. The tipster also mentions a large horizontal camera module on the back. The post further claims that the phone will include upgraded dual 200-megapixel cameras, which the company has already confirmed.

Oppo recently revealed that the Find X9s Pro will feature a Hasselblad-branded rear camera system, including a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It may also include a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens.

According to the leak, the Oppo Find X9s Pro will house a battery rated at around 7,025mAh. The handset is expected to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, with a reported weight of around 198g. This also tracks with earlier leaks about the phone.

The Oppo Find X9s Pro is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, a flat OLED display, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is also tipped to have a metal build and carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In a separate Weibo post, the same tipster shared colour options of the upcoming Oppo Find X9s Pro. It is tipped to launch in Natural White, Native Titanium, Vibrant Orange, and Wind Chaser Green (translated from Chinese) shades.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features (Expected)

Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is said to come in Tundra, Velvet Sand Canyon, and Polar Glacier finishes, according to the tipster. The handset may pack a battery with a capacity slightly above 7,000mAh. The phone could feature a larger 6.82-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate and LTPO support. The panel is said to be supplied by BOE, though the exact generation of the display technology remains unverified.

Oppo has previously confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will launch globally on April 21. On the same day, the company will unveil both the Find X9 Ultra and the Find X9s Pro in China.

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Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Features, Oppo Find X9s Pro, Oppo Find X9s Pro Features, Oppo Find X9 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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