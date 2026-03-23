Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched in select global markets next month as the third model in the tech firm's flagship lineup, a company executive announced on Monday. Separately, the tech firm has confirmed that the Ultra model and the new Oppo Find X9s Pro will be unveiled in China soon. While the exact launch date remains under wraps, the two phones are expected to debut in the country late next month. The company recently announced that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will arrive globally soon. However, the exact launch timeline was not known at the time. The handset is confirmed to feature a Hasselblad-tuned camera setup.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Will Launch in Global Markets in April

In a post on X, Oppo's Chief Product Officer Pete Lau announced that the company's new flagship Oppo Find X9 Ultra will be launched in select global markets in April. This is set to mark the first time that the Chinese tech firm will launch an Ultra series handset outside of China. Recently, while teasing the global launch of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, the company said that this decision reflects its “long-term commitment to the global market”.

The #OPPOFindX9Ultra is going global! 🌍



For the first time ever, global users can experience our Ultra flagship smartphone. Get ready for a new benchmark in mobile imaging! 📸 pic.twitter.com/nHnqAoib77 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 23, 2026

Additionally, the company executive has shared an image of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, teasing its design. The phone is shown to feature a flat metal frame and rear panel. The Find X9 Ultra also appears with an unspecified orange button on the right side, which resembles Apple's Camera Control button. The Cupertino tech giant introduced Camera Control with its iPhone 16 series in 2024. The company says that the handset has been “co-developed” with Hasselblad. More details about it, including the exact launch date and specifications, are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Separately, on Weibo, Oppo Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie (translated from Chinese) announced that the Chinese tech firm will unveil the Oppo Find X9s Pro in China in April, along with the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. While there is not much known about the new Find X9 series phone, tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) claims that it will be powered by a 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery. Moreover, it might sport two 200-megapixel cameras on the back.

On the other hand, the company has already confirmed that the battery capacity of the Oppo Find X9 Ultra exceeds the 7,000mAh mark. It will also carry a Hasselblad-tuned rear camera unit. According to leaks, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra might ship wth a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto rear camera, featuring a 1/1.28-inch sensor. It might also sport a 50-megapixel secondary telephoto camera, offering up to 10x optical zoom capabilities.