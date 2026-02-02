Technology News
Oppo K14x India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Chipset and Other Key Features

Oppo K14x 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 13:02 IST
Oppo K14x India Launch Date Announced; Company Confirms Chipset and Other Key Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo K14x will come with a 6.75-inch display

Highlights
  • Oppo K14x India launch date, price range and chipset leaked
  • The new phone could arrive as a budget offering
  • Oppo K13x 5G was unveiled in June last year
Oppo K14x will launch next week in India. Oppo has announced the launch date of the new K series smartphone on Monday and revealed its key specifications. The upcoming phone is likely to succeed the Oppo K13x 5G, which was released in June last year. A Flipkart microsite is now live for the Oppo K14x. The Oppo K14x is confirmed to come with a 6.75-inch display and a 6,500mAh battery. The Oppo K14x will run on a MediaTek chipset. 

Oppo K14x Launch Date, Specifications

The Oppo K14x will launch in India on February 10, the company announced on Monday. It will succeed the Oppo K13x 5G, which was unveiled in June last year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The handset is also confirmed to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and ColorOS 15. The Flipkart teaser indicates that the upcoming phone will follow the design language of existing Oppo K series smartphones. It appears to feature flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a pill shaped rear camera island. The camera setup seems to include two sensors and an LED flash.

Oppo will equip the K14x 5G with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1125nits peak brightness. The smartphone will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera and offer several AI-powered imaging features.

The Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 45W. The battery is advertised to offer up 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation. It is also said to support up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge. 

Its predecessor, the Oppo K13x 5G, features an 8-megapixel front camera and has a smaller 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. The phone has an IP65 dust and water-resistance rating and MIL-STD 810-H durability certification.

