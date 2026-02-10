Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked via Official Campaign Announcement

The leak hints towards February 25 being the most likely launch date for the Galaxy S26 series.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 10 February 2026 09:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date Leaked via Official Campaign Announcement

Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to succeed this year's Galaxy S25 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung may unveil the Galaxy S26 series at the end of February
  • Campaign phases suggest February 25 as the Galaxy Unpacked date
  • Galaxy S26 pre-orders may open between February 26 and March 4
Samsung may have inadvertently hinted at when it plans to unveil its next flagship smartphones, expected to launch as the Galaxy S26 series. According to a recent report, the South Korean tech conglomerate has hinted at when it plans to unveil the Galaxy S26 family during a campaign's announcement through its official social media handle. The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to be introduced towards the end of February, corroborating previous leaks about the launch timeline.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Launch Date

The potential Samsung Galaxy S26 serieslaunch window was discovered not through an official announcement, but in the terms and conditions of a promotional campaign (via GSMArena). The reference was spotted in the fine print of a campaign announced by Samsung's Gulf arm in a post on X.

While the campaign itself was unrelated to the Galaxy S26 lineup, its terms and conditions included dates that appear to align closely with Samsung's next flagship launch period.

According to the terms, the promotion is divided into two phases — a pre-Galaxy Unpacked campaign running from February 2 to February 24, followed by a post-campaign phase beginning on February 25 and thereafter. This hints towards February 25 being the most likely launch date for the Galaxy S26 series.

If this turns out to be accurate, then there is a possibility that the South Korean tech conglomerate may begin teasing the upcoming Unpacked event in the next few weeks, ahead of the official announcement.

The suggested date corroborates previous leaks about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch date. Per previous reports, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 25. Interested customers may be able to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S26 models between February 26 and March 4. The pre-sale period is expected to last from March 5 to March 10.

General availability of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra may begin on March 11. A similar timeline was also suggested by tipster Evan Blass, who claimed that rumours about the Samsung Galaxy S26 series launching on February 25 were “100% correct”, and a leaked invite of the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked further intensified speculation.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26, Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S26 series, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
