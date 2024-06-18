Technology News
Oppo Reno 12F 5G is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Energy 5G SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2024 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Passionategeekz

Oppo Reno 12F 5G is teased in green and orange colour options

Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to launch globally alongside the Oppo Reno 12 5G series on June 18. The purported handset has previously been spotted on several certification sites and some key features of the phone surfaced online in leaks. The design renders of this rumoured smartphone have now been shared in a report, which has also suggested its price and key specifications. It is expected to succeed the Oppo Reno 11F 5G, which was unveiled in February this year. 

Oppo Reno 12F 5G price, design (expected)

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is likely to go on sale in select markets starting June 18, alongside the Oppo Reno 12 5G and the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, according to a PassionateGeekz report. The phone is tipped to be available in a single RAM and storage configuration of 8GB + 256GB which is likely to be priced at EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 29,500). 

Leaked design renders shared in the report showed the purported Oppo Reno 12F 5G in two colour options - green and orange. The phone appears with a circular rear camera module that holds three camera sensors and a Halo Light unit. The Halo Light feature can be customised to indicate gaming mode, charging status, message alerts, as well as incoming calls, according to the report.

Oppo Reno 12F 5G specifications, features (expected)

The Oppo Reno 12F 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED 2.5D screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, a peak brightness level of 600 nits, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage, and AGC DT-Star 2 protection.

As per the report, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Energy SoC paired with 512GB of UFS onboard storage and 12GB of LPRRR4X RAM. The handset is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. 

In the camera department, the Oppo Reno 12F 5G is tipped to carry a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OVD50D primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel IMX355 sensor paired with an ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is said to use a 32-megapixel sensor.

The report also added that the Oppo Reno 12F 5G will be packed with several AI features like AI Eraser that can help remove unwanted people or objects from photos. It will also have AI Smart Image Matting and AI Studio tools which help users make stickers and turn portraits into art. Meanwhile, the AI LinkBoost and AI BeaconLink features are said to optimise connectivity of the handset which is likely to allow users to make phone calls without a SIM card.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
