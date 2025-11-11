Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition will be launched by the Chinese smartphone maker in Mexico in mid-November, the company has announced. The handset is set to be a special edition of the June 2025-launched Oppo Reno 14F 5G. It is expected to offer certain design changes, a new limited edition collector's box, a Star Wars-themed SIM ejector tool, and a Death Star phone stand. The Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition also appears with a similar rear camera module, featuring triple cameras. To recall, the Reno 14F 5G sports a 6.57-inch OLED display, while being powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the China-based tech firm has announced that the Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition will launch in Mexico on November 15. Additionally, a dedicated microsite on the Oppo Mexico website recently went live revealing the design of the upcoming limited edition handset.

It appears in a black colourway with a Darth Vader image on the rear panel. Inside the box, it will also ship with a Darth Vader SIM ejector tool. The upcoming Oppo Reno 14F 5G Star Wars Edition will come inside an “exclusive limited edition collector's box” (translated from Chinese). Each unit will carry a “unique collection code”, along with a Death Star II phone stand.

The new smartphone will be the limited edition model of the Oppo Reno 14F 5G, which was unveiled in select markets in June. At launch, its base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage was listed with a price tag of NTD 14,300 (roughly Rs. 41,800). The Star Wars Edition could be launched at a slightly higher price in Mexico. Moreover, it might also offer similar specifications and features as the Reno 14F 5G.

To recap, the vanilla model sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with Adreno A710 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The handset packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. For dust and water resistance, it is claimed to ship with IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings.

For photos and videos, the Oppo Reno 14F 5G carries a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also features an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera, too.

