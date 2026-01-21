Oppo has launched the Reno 15 FS 5G smartphone in select European markets. The smartphone joins the existing Reno 15 lineup, which already includes the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Pro Max, Reno 15 Pro Mini, Reno 15C, and Reno 15F models. The Reno 15 FS is quite similar to the Reno 15F. However, the FS variant differs by offering a slightly smaller 6,500mAh battery and is available in a single configuration with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G starts at PLN 1,599 (roughly Rs. 40,600) on Oppo's official Poland website, while the handset is listed at EUR 469.99 (roughly Rs. 50,200) in Italy. The smartphone is available in Aurora Blue and Twilight Blue colour options across select European markets.

Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Features, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G sports a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (2,372×1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,400 nits in high brightness mode, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, and up to 1.07 billion colours with 10-bit colour depth. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass and AGC DT-STAR D+ glass.

The handset is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It offers support for expandable storage up to 2TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 16 with ColorOS 16 on top.

There's a triple rear camera setup on the Reno 15 FS 5G, comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it houses a 50-megapixel sensor. The phone supports 4K video recording at 30fps on both front and rear cameras, along with slow-motion, time-lapse, dual-view video, and electronic image stabilisation.

For audio, the Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G supports high-quality Bluetooth audio codecs including LDAC, aptX, and aptX HD. Security features include an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and facial recognition support. The phone is equipped with a full suite of sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, and e-compass.

The Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for up to 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Connectivity options include dual SIM support, eSIM functionality, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. The smartphone measures approximately 158.18×74.93×8.14mm in the Twilight Blue colour option and up to 8.27mm in the Aurora Blue variant. The weight ranges from about 189g to 196g, depending on the colour.