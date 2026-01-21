Samsung Galaxy S26 series could be inching towards the launch, and rumours surrounding the trio continue to surface online. The company is reportedly preparing to bring a new magnetically attachable power bank designed for the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. A fresh leak shows purported marketing images and possible pricing details of the accessory. The charger, reportedly known as the Samsung EB-U2500 Magnetic Wireless Charging Powerbank, is expected to support wireless charging.

Samsung's Qi2 Power Bank Will Support 15W Wireless Charging

WinFuture's Roland Quandt published marketing images of the Samsung EB-U2500 Magnetic Wireless Charging Powerbank. This charger is said to support Qi2 wireless charging, allowing Galaxy S26 models to charge wirelessly at speeds of up to 15W. With a wired connection, the powerbank will reportedly deliver up to 20W via USB Power Delivery or Qualcomm Quick Charge.

Photo Credit: Winfuture.de

The leaked images show the Samsung EB-U2500 in a white colour option with a compact design and a built-in kickstand. The power bank is said to offer 5,000mAh capacity and can be charged at up to 25W speed It is reportedly priced at EUR 59.90 (roughly Rs. 6,500) in Germany.

Besides charging, users might be able to use the power bank as a stand for their smartphone, with the fold-out arm for watching videos or video calls. It is likely to be available in European markets well ahead of the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The latest leak suggests that the Galaxy S26 series will feature built-in magnets. The trio is expected to be launched next month and could come with a higher price tag than their predecessors due to the RAM shortage crisis and other issues. The lineup may use either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or the Exynos 2600 SoC, depending on the market.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra mode could boast a 6.9-inch M14 QHD+ CoE Dynamic AMOLED screen. The vanilla model is said to get a 6.3-inch display, while the Galaxy S26+ is said to feature a 6.7-inch QHD screen.