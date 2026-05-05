Oppo Find X9s is confirmed to launch in India soon. The Chinese tech brand is yet to reveal its exact launch date in India, but the brand has posted a teaser on social media recently, revealing its design. The Oppo Find X9s was launched in global markets last month with a 6.59-inch display and a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. The global variant of Oppo Find X9s has a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The Indian variant is also expected to carry similar specifications and pricing.

Here's a closer look at what to expect from the Oppo Find X9s In India in terms of specifications and price.

Oppo has not yet announced an exact launch date for Oppo Find X9s in India, but recent leaks claimed that it could be released on May 15. The company recently shared a teaser on social media with a 'coming soon' tag.

We can expect the phone to be available for purchase in the country through Oppo India Store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Oppo Find X9s Price in India (Expected)

Oppo Find X9s was introduced in Malaysia with a price tag of MYR 3,599 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The India pricing is likely to fall within a similar range.

In India, the Oppo Find X9 has a starting price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration in India. The Oppo Find X9 Pro costs Rs. 1,09,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model.

Oppo Find X9s Specifications (Expected)

The specifications and design elements of the Indian version of the Oppo Find X9s are believed to be identical to the global model.

Design

Oppo Find X9s has a compact design with a hole-punch cutout on the display. It has a squircle-shaped rear camera module, and the camera island houses three camera sensorS alongside an LED flash. In Malaysia, the handset is offered in Lavender Sky, Midnight Grey, and Sunset Orange colourways. We can expect the Indian variant to be available in different shades.

Display, OS

The GLOBAL variant of Oppo Find X9s runs on Oppo's ColorOS 16, based on Android 16. It sports a 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1,256 x 2,760 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver up to 1,800 nits peak brightness and 460 ppi pixel density. The screen has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Performance, Camera

Oppo Find X9s runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset, paired with an Immortalis G925 MC12 GPU. It features 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

For optics, the Oppo Find X9s features a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary shooter with support for two-axis optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Battery

The Oppo Find X9s features a 7,025mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.