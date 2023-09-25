The Google Pixel 8 series will be unveiled on October 4. The company has seemingly confirmed the lineup, which is said to feature the Pixel 8, as the base model and Pixel 8 Pro as the all-new Pro model this year. It will succeed the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, which were released last year in October 2022. Several leaks, reports and certification listings of the upcoming handsets have hinted at key specifications of the phones. The soon-to-be-launched phones are also expected to offer considerable upgrades over its preceding models. Now, a few days before the official launch, a tipster has listed all the likely specifications and likely prices of the smartphones.

Tipster Kamila Wojciechowska (@Za_Raczke) listed the complete specifications and expected price points of the Pixel 8 series in a post on X. The report claimed that the base Pixel 8 will be offered in Obsidian, Hazel and Rose colour options, while the Pixel 8 Pro is said to come in Obsidian, Porcelain and Bay variants. According to the post, the base model is expected to be priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 51,800), while the pro model will likely be listed at $899 (roughly Rs. 74,800).

The base Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch OLED display with a full-HD+ resolution while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED with QHD resolution. The screens are likely to arrive with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The handsets are expected to be powered by Tensor G3 SoCs and are tipped to launch in 8GB + 12GB and 128GB + 256GB RAM and storage variants. The phones will ship with Android 14.

The dual rear camera unit of the Pixel 8 is expected to support a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, while the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens and another 48-megapixel telephoto camera with 5x zoom. The phones are likely to come with 10.5-megapixel front camera sensors.

Google is expected to offer seven years of OS and security updates with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The phones will also likely support Real Tone, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Super Res Zoom features alongside Magic Editor's face-swapping property. Users will reportedly also be able to use Video Boost and Light Sight features, capturing videos in low-light conditions. The phones are also said to come with an Audio Eraser, which will help decrease unwanted background noise in videos.

Pixel 8 will likely pack a 4,485mAh battery with 24W wired and 12W wireless fast charging support. On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro is expected to pack a 4,950mAh battery with 27W wired fast and 12W wireless charging support.

For security, the handsets are expected to be equipped with face unlock features and fingerprint sensors. The base model is likely to weigh 187 grams, while the pro model is expected to weigh 213 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.