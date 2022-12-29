Technology News

Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart

Poco is yet to officially delve into the specifications of the Poco C50.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 December 2022 15:31 IST
Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco C50 is expected to be a rebranded Redmi A1+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Redmi A1+ was launched in India earlier this year in October
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM
  • The Poco C50 may get an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Poco C50 has been officially confirmed to launch in India. Rumours suggest that it may debut on January 3, however, Poco is yet to announce the exact launch date. Furthermore, the specifications of the Poco C50 are under wraps as well. The handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, which is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Redmi smartphone was launched in India earlier this year in October at a starting price of Rs. 6,999.

Poco India shared a tweet on Wednesday teasing the arrival of the Poco C50. The teaser surfaced on the Flipkart app as well. The handset is expected to launch soon in India, however, an official launch date has yet to be announced. A recent report claimed that the Poco C50 may debut on January 3.

Furthermore, the report suggests that the Poco C50 could be a rebadged Redmi A1+. To recall, the Redmi A1+ was launched in India earlier this year in October. Its base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model was priced at Rs. 6,999 at launch. It is offered in Black, Light Blue, and Light Green colours.

The Redmi A1+ gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and IMG PowerVR GPU. It gets an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Its battery is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of uninterrupted video playback. The Redmi A1+ also comes with support for over 20 Indian languages. It measures 9.09mm thin and weighs about 192g, the company says.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Poco C50, Poco, Flipkart
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
TSMC Starts 3nm Chip Mass Production, Says Chip Offer More Power While Using Less Battery
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  4. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched
  5. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  6. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  7. Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart
  8. This App Lets You Change Font on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking Your iPhone
  9. Motorola ThinkPhone Promotional Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped
  10. These Realme Phones are Receiving Android 13 Stable Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. 5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
  2. New App Allows Users to Change System Font on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking iPhone
  3. India's 5G Smartphone Shipments to Exceed 4G Shipments in 2023: Counterpoint Research
  4. Made in India Smartphone Shipments Fell by 8 Percent in Q3 2022: Counterpoint Research
  5. Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New Telephoto Sensor
  7. TSMC Starts 3nm Chip Mass Production, Says Chip Offer More Power While Using Less Battery
  8. Steam Replay 2022: PC Gamers Get a Recap, With Statistics on Their Past Year
  9. Motorola ThinkPhone Leak Hints at 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  10. Twitter Gets Significant Backend Server Architecture Changes, Should Feel Faster, Says Elon Musk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.