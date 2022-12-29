Poco C50 Confirmed to Launch Soon in India, Teaser Surfaces on Flipkart

Poco C50 has been officially confirmed to launch in India. Rumours suggest that it may debut on January 3, however, Poco is yet to announce the exact launch date. Furthermore, the specifications of the Poco C50 are under wraps as well. The handset is believed to be a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+, which is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Redmi smartphone was launched in India earlier this year in October at a starting price of Rs. 6,999.

Poco India shared a tweet on Wednesday teasing the arrival of the Poco C50. The teaser surfaced on the Flipkart app as well. The handset is expected to launch soon in India, however, an official launch date has yet to be announced. A recent report claimed that the Poco C50 may debut on January 3.

We're ready to #SlayAllDay with the #POCOC50. Are you ready to experience the feeling? 😈



Get ready, more details out soon! pic.twitter.com/g2jPoV2zEI — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 28, 2022

Furthermore, the report suggests that the Poco C50 could be a rebadged Redmi A1+. To recall, the Redmi A1+ was launched in India earlier this year in October. Its base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage model was priced at Rs. 6,999 at launch. It is offered in Black, Light Blue, and Light Green colours.

The Redmi A1+ gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, this smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, paired with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and IMG PowerVR GPU. It gets an 8-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel selfie snapper on the front.

This smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Its battery is claimed to offer up to 30 hours of uninterrupted video playback. The Redmi A1+ also comes with support for over 20 Indian languages. It measures 9.09mm thin and weighs about 192g, the company says.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.