Technology News

TSMC Starts 3nm Chip Mass Production, Says Chip Offer More Power While Using Less Battery

TSMC's 3nm-process chips are expected to have more processing power while using less power.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 29 December 2022 15:22 IST
TSMC Starts 3nm Chip Mass Production, Says Chip Offer More Power While Using Less Battery

Photo Credit: Reuters

TSMC has also agreed to build foundries in Japan, exploring Germany as a possible location

Highlights
  • TSMC chips are used in smartphones and cars to missiles
  • The company plans to build even smaller 2nm plants
  • TSMC accounts for nearly 50 percent of the world's 10nm or below chips

Taiwanese tech giant TSMC said Thursday it had started mass production of its 3-nanometre chips, among the most advanced to come to market.

The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company operates the world's largest silicon wafer factories and produces high-performance chips used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles. It is also Apple's primary chip supplier.

Its 3nm-process chips are expected to have more processing power while using less power, boosting battery performance.

"Our 3nm technology will be used massively in future state-of-the-art technological products, including supercomputers, cloud servers, high-speed internet and many many mobile devices," chairman Mark Liu said at a ceremony announcing mass production at a plant in the southwestern city of Tainan.

He added that the company plans to build even smaller 2nm plants in the Taiwanese cities of Hsinchu and Taichung.

TSMC's South Korean rival Samsung began mass production of its 3nm chips in June.

Taiwan plays an outsized role in the global chip industry.

TSMC alone accounts for nearly 50 percent of the world's production of chips below 10nm.

The concentration of such a crucial industry in one place has begun to cause geopolitical jitters, especially as China increasingly threatens Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that the Chinese Communist Party claims and has vowed to one day seize.

The global chip shortage during the coronavirus pandemic deepened those concerns.

TSMC has been lobbied by western powers to build more foundries overseas which it has agreed to do.

The company is constructing a huge $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3.3 lakh crore) plant in Arizona which will eventually produce its own 4nm and 3nm chips, part of US efforts to ensure a stable supply of semiconductors on its soil.

President Joe Biden attended a ceremony earlier this month to announce a mammoth expansion of the Arizona plant, which is one of the largest foreign investments in the United States.

TSMC has also agreed to build foundries in Japan and is exploring Germany as a possible location.

At the same time, Taiwan's tech companies and its government are keen to ensure the majority of state-of-the-art production remains at home, in part because the industry affords the island some protection.

Any invasion or blockade of Taiwan by China would have catastrophic consequences for the global economy because so many crucial semiconductors are made there — a buffer that analysts call Taiwan's "Silicon Shield".

President Tsai Ing-wen has played down concerns that Taiwan risks losing that shield — and jobs — by building foundries overseas and instead has portrayed the investments as a sign of the island's technological prowess.

"TSMC founder Morris Chang has repeatedly said Taiwan remains the best place for TSMC to invest in as Taiwan has a comprehensive ecosystem and a superior workforce," Tsai said earlier this week.

"He meant that we do not have to worry about Taiwan's chip industry."

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: TSMC, TSMC Semiconductors, Semiconductor
The 10 Best Movies of 2022
Featured video of the day
The Last Phone Standing 2022 (Under Rs. 30,000)

Related Stories

TSMC Starts 3nm Chip Mass Production, Says Chip Offer More Power While Using Less Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  2. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  3. Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) Leak Hints at Flat Body Design: More Details
  4. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G in January 2023
  6. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. OnePlus 11 5G RAM Options, Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  9. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Every Movie, Web Series, and Original Coming to Netflix in January 2023
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launched in Indore, Bhopal; Other Cities to Get 5G Update in January 2023
  2. WhatsApp Desktop Beta Working on Feature to Select Multiple Chats: Report
  3. Pebble Cosmos Engage Smartwatch With 1.95-Inch Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  4. iQoo Neo 7 Racing Edition With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Gets Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 Update in India
  6. Microsoft Excel Gets New Search Bar, Image Function, Formula Suggestion, More: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Lineup Could See More Difference Between Pro, Basic Models: Report
  8. Smartwatch Data Shows COVID Booster Dose Safe for Heart: Lancet Study
  9. Crypto Criminals Not on Holiday, Scams Like 3Commas and ‘Pig Butchering’ Continue to Strike
  10. 5G Services in Odisha Will Launch Before 2023 Republic Day, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.