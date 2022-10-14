Technology News
Redmi A1+ With MediaTek Helio A22, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Redmi A1+ starts at Rs. 6,999 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 14 October 2022 12:18 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A1+ will go on sale from October 17

Highlights
  • Redmi A1+ has dual rear cameras
  • It supports over 20 local languages
  • Redmi A1+ is offered in three colour options

Redmi A1+ was launched in India on Friday as the latest affordable model by Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi. The new smartphone comes with a water-drop style notch display and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Redmi A1+ is offered in three distinct colour options with a leather texture finish and has an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera setup at the back. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The Redmi A1+ comes in two RAM and storage configurations with a maximum inbuilt storage of 32GB.

Redmi A1+ price in India, availability

Price of Redmi A1+ starts at Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 3GB + 32GB version that is priced at Rs. 7,999. It is sold in Black, Light Blue, and Light Green colour options. The handset will be available for purchase in the country through Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and Xiaomi's retail partners starting October 17 at 12pm IST.

Recently, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi A1 in India for Rs. 6,499 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Redmi A1+ specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi A1+ runs on Android 12 and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate, 400 nits of peak brightness, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and features a waterdrop-style notch. The new Redmi phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM and IMG PowerVR GPU.

For optics, the Redmi A1+ has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising an 8-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The Redmi A1+ offers 32GB of onboard storage and supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 512GB) via a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Redmi A1+ include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone has an accelerometer and also has a fingerprint sensor at the back. Like the Redmi A1, the new Redmi A1+ also supports more than 20 Indian languages.

The Redmi A1+ is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 30 days of standby time and up to 30 hours of video playback time. Besides, it measures 76.75x 164.9x 9.09mm and weighs 192 grams.

  • NEWS
Display 6.52-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1600x700 pixels
Nithya P Nair
