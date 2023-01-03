Poco C50 was launched in India on Tuesday as the company's latest model in the C-series lineup. The new entry-level smartphone by the Xiaomi sub-brand has a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC. The Poco C50 comes in two distinct colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. Some of the key highlights of the Poco C50 include an AI-backed 8-megapixel dual camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and 10W charging support. The new Poco phone is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi A1+ that debuted in the country in October last year.

Poco C50 price in India, availability

The new Poco C50 is priced in India at Rs. 6,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The 3GB + 32GB version is priced at Rs. 7,299. It is offered in Country Green and Royal Blue colour options and is currently listed on Flipkart, with sales starting from January 10.

Poco is offering the new device at a special launch day price of Rs. 6,249 and Rs. 6,999 for the 2GB and 3GB RAM variants, respectively. There is no word on how long this pricing will last.

In October last year, the Redmi A1+ was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB version.

Poco C50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Poco C50 runs on Android 12 (Go Edition) and features a 6.52-inch HD+ (1,600x700 pixels) display with 120Hz touch sampling rate. The display has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The new Poco smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, coupled with up to 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM

For optics, the Poco C50 features an AI-backed dual rear camera unit comprising a primary 8-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front. It offers 32GB of onboard storage and the available storage can be expanded up to 512GB using a microSD card via a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Poco C50 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou, a micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It sports an accelerometer and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Poco C50. It supports 10W charging. Besides, the handset measures 76.45x 164.9x 9.09mm and weighs 192 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.