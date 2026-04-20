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Poco C81, Poco C81x India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications

Poco C81 series will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 April 2026 15:55 IST
Poco C81, Poco C81x India Launch Date Revealed Along With Design and Key Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco C81 (left) will feature a dual-tone rear panel

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Highlights
  • Poco C81 will feature a 13-megapixel camera
  • Poco C81x will carry a single rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the chipsets
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Poco C85x was recently launched in India, following the unveiling of the Poco C85. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that it will launch two more C series smartphones in the country. The Poco C81 series will be launched in India later this week, the tech firm revealed on Monday. Additionally, the dedicated microsite for the debut of the handsets has been made live on an e-commerce platform. The microsite reveals the design of the upcoming phones, along with key specifications and features, including the battery capacities and camera configurations. While the Poco C81 will be offered in at least a blue colourway, the Poco C81x will ship in at least a black shade.

Poco C81, Poco C81x Will Launch in India on April 23

On Monday, the Xiaomi sub-brand revealed that the Poco C81 and Poco C81x will be launched in India on April 23 at 12 pm IST. A dedicated microsite for the unveiling of the two phones is now live on Flipkart, confirming their availability in the country via the e-commerce website. On top of this, the microsite confirms that the Poco C81x will be sold in India in at least a black colour option, while the standard model will be available for purchase in at least a blue colourway.

The Poco C81 is confirmed to be equipped with a 6,300mAh battery. On the other hand, the Poco C81x will be backed by a 5,200mAh battery. Both smartphones will support 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. The company also claims that the Poco C81 will offer more than 23 hours of video playback on YouTube and over 4 days of music playback.

Meanwhile, the Poco C81x is claimed to offer more than 15 hours of streaming on YouTube and over 3.75 days of music playback. Both phones will support 4G LTE for cellular connectivity.

In terms of design, the Poco C81 is shown to feature a flat dual-tone rear panel, featuring a pill-shaped module in the top-left corner. It will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 13-megapixel main shooter. It will also feature a flat frame, with the power button and volume controls placed on the right side, while the left side could be left clean.

The Poco C81x, on the other hand, appears to be similarly designed. However, there are a few subtle differences between the two phones. It is shown to feature a flat single-tone rear panel, with a pill-shaped camera island placed in the top-left corner. While the phone is shown to feature two camera lenses, it will only feature a single camera system, paired with an LED flash. Meanwhile, the Poco branding appears in the bottom-left corner. The physical buttons will be placed in the same orientation as the standard model.

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Further reading: Poco C81, Poco C81x, Poco, Xiaomi, Poco C81 India Launch, Poco C81x India Launch, Poco C81 Specifications, Poco C81x Specifications, Poco C81 Design, Poco C81x Design
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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