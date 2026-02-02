Technology News
Redmi A7 Pro Listed on Various Certification Databases Along With Key Specifications

Redmi A7 Pro could be rebranded as the Poco C81 in select regions.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 February 2026 12:49 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi A5 (pictured) launched in select markets in April 2025

Highlights
  • Redmi A7 Pro tipped to launch soon in India
  • FCC listing reveals Unisoc T7250 chip and Android 15
  • Redmi A7 Pro confirmed as 4G LTE smartphone via NBTC
The Redmi A7 Pro has surfaced on multiple certification platforms, indicating an imminent launch. Xiaomi's sub-brand appears to be gearing up for another budget smartphone launch, and recent listings suggest the device could soon arrive in several regions, including India, and may later be rebranded as a Poco device. The development follows Xiaomi's recent strategy in the entry-level segment, after the Redmi A5 was launched in select global markets in April 2025 and later rebranded with slight modifications as the Poco C71, hinting at a similar approach for the upcoming model.

Redmi A7 Pro May Launch Soon in India, Poco Rebrand Likely

A handset, bearing the model number 25128RN17Y, has been certified by the TDRA in the UAE (via @ZionsAnvin). It has also appeared on Thailand's NBTC and Indonesia's SDPPI databases with the model number variant 25128RN17A, and has received approval from the FCC.

Although the TDRA listing does not disclose key specifications, the NBTC certification reportedly confirms that the Redmi A7 Pro supports 4G LTE connectivity. Further details have emerged from FCC documents, which indicate that the phone will be powered by a Unisoc T7250 chipset. The listing also reveals that the device will come with 4GB of LPDDR5x RAM, paired with either 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, and will run Android 15 out of the box.

According to the FCC database, the Redmi A7 Pro will feature a large 6.9-inch display, which is expected to offer HD+ resolution. The listing also hints at a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. In the FCC listing, the phone is said to appear with another model number variant, 25128RN17L.

The report adds that a rebranded version of the device, the Poco C81 with model number 25128RN17G, was identified through Indonesia's SDPPI certification. This suggests that Xiaomi plans to launch the same hardware under different branding in select markets.

With multiple certifications now completed across regions, the Redmi A7 Pro and its rebranded Poco C81 variant are expected to debut in several markets in the coming days. Both smartphones are also expected to launch in India. Xiaomi has not yet officially confirmed the devices or their launch timeline.

Further reading: Redmi A7 Pro, Redmi A7 Pro Launch, Redmi A7 Pro Features, Redmi, Xiaomi, Poco, Poco C81
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
