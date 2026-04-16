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Poco C81 Pro Unexpectedly Turns Up on Xiaomi's Global Website Along With Key Specifications, Features

The listing indicates that the Poco C81 Pro will be equipped with a 6.9-inch LCD panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 10:45 IST
Poco C81 Pro Unexpectedly Turns Up on Xiaomi's Global Website Along With Key Specifications, Features

Poco C85 5G was launched in India in December last year

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Highlights
  • Poco C81 Pro is listed with a 13-megapixel main rear camera
  • Poco C81 Pro is reportedly listed with a Unisoc T7250 processor
  • It has 6,000mAh battery
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Poco C81 Pro is expected to be available soon. Ahead of the formal launch, the new Poco C series smartphone has reportedly appeared on Xiaomi's global website, revealing its specifications and features. The listing shows the Poco C81 Pro with a 6.9-inch LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a Unisoc T7250 chipset under the hood and a 13-megapixel camera unit on the back. The Poco C81 Pro is reportedly listed with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Poco C81 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

Mundo Xiaomi spotted a listing for the Poco C81 Pro on the Xiaomi global website. However, at the time of writing, the listing appears to have been removed from the website. As per the report, the dual-SIM Poco C81 Pro runs on HyperOS 3 and has a 6.9-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 650 nits of typical brightness and 800 nits in high-brightness mode. The display has triple TÜV Rheinland certification.

Under the hood, the Poco C81 Pro is reportedly listed with a Unisoc T7250 processor, coupled with Mali-G57 GPU and 4GB LPDDR4x RAM. It will be available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage options. The onboard memory can be expanded virtually up to 8GB, while the storage can be expanded via a microSD card.

For optics, the Poco C81 Pro is listed with a 13-megapixel main rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and an auxiliary lens. For selfies and videos, the phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

For connectivity, the Poco C81 Pro offers Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It supports facial recognition.

The Poco C81 Pro is listed with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. It measures 171.56 x 79.47 x 8.15 mm and weighs 208 grams.

Meanwhile, Poco is yet to confirm the arrival of the Poco C81 Pro. The handset was recently spotted on the NBTC website, listed as model number 25128PC17G and certification number B38077-26.

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Further reading: Poco, Poco C81 Pro, Poco C81 Pro Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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