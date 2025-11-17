Poco F8 Series is confirmed to launch in global markets on November 26, the company confirmed on Monday. The launch event will take place in Bali, Indonesia, and introduce the Poco F8 Pro and the Poco F8 Ultra. This is the first time the Xiaomi sub-brand has officially shared details about its upcoming smartphones. The devices were previously spotted on various certification and benchmarking websites, revealing some details on what to expect. The smartphone series is also tipped to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite series chipsets.

Poco F8 Series to Launch in November

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of Poco Global confirmed that the Poco F8 Pro and the Poco F8 Ultra will be launched on November 26 in an event in Bali, Indonesia at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST). The post also teased performance as a key highlight of the upcoming series.

While not a lot is known about the Poco F8 series, a handset with the model number “2510DPC44G” and purported to be the Poco F8 Pro was spotted on Geekbench. Based on the architecture of ARMv8 and performance cores clocking in at 4.61GHz, it is said that the handset could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

The same was claimed by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) in a post. As per the tipster the Poco F8 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite and the Poco F8 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Earlier this month, a leak revealed the purported retail box of the Poco F8 Pro, which mentions “Sound by Bose” branding. Notably, the company's social handle also teased an audio partnership with a brand that “starts with B”. Interestingly, Xiaomi's Redmi K90 series, which was launched last month, also featured the same partnership, leading to speculations that the Poco F8 series could be a rebrand of the China-exclusive series.

Additionally, the leak also claimed that the smartphone series could arrive without a charger in the box, bringing the company's longstanding tradition of including them free of cost. In comparison, last year's Poco F7 Pro was launched with a 90W charger in the box.