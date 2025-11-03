Technology News
English Edition

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Global Launch Around the Corner, Tipster Claims

Poco F8 Ultra could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Pro or K90 Pro Max.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 November 2025 19:01 IST
Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Global Launch Around the Corner, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elie SoC

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco F8 Ultra could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • The handset is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The Poco F8 Ultra will lkely support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra were recently spotted on a popular certification site, in a sign that they could make their way from China to global markets. Although the Ultra model has also shown up in a few more databases, we have yet to hear any confirmation from the company. However, a new leak claims that the rumoured handsets may arrive in select global regions soon. The Poco F8 series may also debut in the Indian market, but it's currently unclear which models will arrive in the country. The purported phones are expected to succeed the Poco F7 and Poco F7 Ultra, which were introduced globally in March.

Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon'

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Poco is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro smartphones globally "really soon". The upcoming Poco F8 series is expected to succeed the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro. While the company has yet to confirm an exact launch date, certification listings suggest the debut is imminent. We can expect Poco to announce a global launch date in the coming few weeks. 

Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra, with the model numbers 2510DPC44G and 25102PCBE, respectively, recently appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The NBTC listing of the Ultra variant confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, indicating 5G connectivity.

The NBTC listing and model number also indicate that the Poco F8 Ultra could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Pro or K90 Pro Max, which were unveiled in October with Bose-tuned speakers and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The Poco F8 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired as well as wireless charging support. It may sport a 120Hz LTPO OLED display with 1.5K (or 2K) resolution and a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup with OIS, along with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is also tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant body.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 series, Poco, Poco F7 Ultra, Poco F7 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India’s Smartphone Shipments Grew 5 Percent YoY in Q3 2025; Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers: Counterpoint
Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls the Idea of Conscious AI ‘Absurd’: Report

Related Stories

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Global Launch Around the Corner, Tipster Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple's iOS 26.1 May Launch on This Date, Followed By iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout
  2. Here Are the Best Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 With AMOLED Display
  3. Apple is Expected to Launch These Products Next Year
  4. NASA's JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b
  5. Lava Agni 4 Will Be Launched on This Date
  6. Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers in India in Q3 2025: Counterpoint
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Series Might Launch in India Next Month
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Aston Martin F1 Limited Edition Launch Date Revealed
  9. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched in Global Markets With Slightly Smaller Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Japan’s Akatsuki Spacecraft Declared Inoperable, Marking End of Dedicated Venus Missions
  2. NASA’s JWST Produces First-Ever 3D Map of Distant Planet WASP-18b
  3. Bad Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online
  4. Dhoolpet Police Station OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch This Upcoming Crime Series Online
  5. Rockstar Games Co-Founder Says GTA Games Won't Work if Set Outside the US
  6. Iran Tackles Unauthorised Crypto Mining After 95 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Devices Found Operating Illegally
  7. Red Magic 11 Pro Launched Globally With Snapdragon Elite Gen 5, Slightly Smaller Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Microsoft AI Chief Mustafa Suleyman Calls the Idea of Conscious AI ‘Absurd’: Report
  9. Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Global Launch Around the Corner, Tipster Claims
  10. India’s Smartphone Shipments Grew 5 Percent YoY in Q3 2025; Apple Enters List of Top 5 Phone Makers: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »