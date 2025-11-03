Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra were recently spotted on a popular certification site, in a sign that they could make their way from China to global markets. Although the Ultra model has also shown up in a few more databases, we have yet to hear any confirmation from the company. However, a new leak claims that the rumoured handsets may arrive in select global regions soon. The Poco F8 series may also debut in the Indian market, but it's currently unclear which models will arrive in the country. The purported phones are expected to succeed the Poco F7 and Poco F7 Ultra, which were introduced globally in March.

Poco F8 Pro, F8 Ultra Set for Global Launch 'Really Soon'

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Poco is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro smartphones globally "really soon". The upcoming Poco F8 series is expected to succeed the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro. While the company has yet to confirm an exact launch date, certification listings suggest the debut is imminent. We can expect Poco to announce a global launch date in the coming few weeks.

Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra, with the model numbers 2510DPC44G and 25102PCBE, respectively, recently appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website. The NBTC listing of the Ultra variant confirms support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks, indicating 5G connectivity.

The NBTC listing and model number also indicate that the Poco F8 Ultra could be a rebranded version of the Redmi K90 Pro or K90 Pro Max, which were unveiled in October with Bose-tuned speakers and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.

The Poco F8 Ultra is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired as well as wireless charging support. It may sport a 120Hz LTPO OLED display with 1.5K (or 2K) resolution and a triple 50-megapixel rear camera setup with OIS, along with a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone is also tipped to include an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant body.