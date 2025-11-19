Technology News
English Edition
Poco F8 Ultra Design, Key Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Specifications Ahead of Global Debut

Poco F8 Ultra will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 November 2025 12:10 IST
Poco F8 Ultra Design, Key Features Leaked; Company Reveals Battery Specifications Ahead of Global Debut

Photo Credit: X/@Sudhanshu1414

Poco F8 Ultra is said to launch in black and denim finishes

Highlights
  • Poco F8 Ultra could get support 100W wired, 50W wireless charging
  • It is expected to include a 5x 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter
  • The Poco F8 Ultra is confirmed to pack a 6,500mAh battery
Poco F8 Ultra is confirmed to launch in select global markets on November 26 alongside the upcoming Poco F8 Pro. They are expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90, respectively, which were unveiled in China in October. We already know that the Poco F8 Ultra model will run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Now the company has revealed the battery capacities of its upcoming phones. A tipster has revealed the key specifications of the Poco F8 Ultra model.

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Pro Battery Capacities Confirmed

In a post on X, the Chinese smartphone maker confirmed that the global variants of the Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro will pack 6,500mAh and 6,210mAh batteries, respectively. The global launch of the Poco F8 series is set to take place on November 26 in an event in Bali, Indonesia, at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST).

The upcoming Poco F8 Ultra and F8 Pro handsets are expected to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K90 Pro Max and Redmi K90, respectively. It's worth noting that the Chinese models are backed by bigger 7,560mAh and 7,100mAh batteries, respectively.

Poco F8 Ultra Design, Key Features (Expected)

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) shared leaked design renders of the Poco F8 Ultra on X alongside some of its expected key features. The design resembles that of the Redmi K90 Pro Max, except for the Poco branding. It appears in two colourways, including a black shade and a denim finish. We see a flat display panel and a rectangular rear camera module, which also features a 'Sound by Bose' tag.

The company has previously confirmed the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for the Poco F8 Ultra. The tipster claims that the upcoming global version of the handset will feature LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 onboard storage. It is expected to ship with Android 16-based HyperOS 3. Alongside the confirmed 6,500mAh battery, it may support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

For optics, the Poco F8 Ultra will likely be equipped with a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main sensor, a 50-megapixel OIS-backed periscope telephoto shooter with 5x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back. It could include a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front as well. It may carry an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

The Poco F8 Ultra is expected to sport a flat 6.9-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,608×1,200 pixels. The handset may flaunt a metal middle frame and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant build. It will feature speakers tuned by Bose, measure 163.3×77.8×8.05mm in size and weigh 220g.

Redmi K90 Pro Max

Redmi K90 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 7,560mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,200x2,608 pixels
Comments

Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Ultra Design, Poco F8 Ultra Features, Poco, Poco F8 Series, Poco F8 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
