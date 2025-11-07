Poco F8 Pro is likely to debut soon in global markets, including in India. A leaked image of its retail box has surfaced online, and a tipster claims that the upcoming Poco F series smartphone may not include a charging adapter. The Poco F8 Pro will make its debut as the successor to the Poco F7 Pro. It is likely to arrive as the global variant of the Redmi K90, which was recently introduced in China, and is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display and a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

A leaked image shared by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shows the retail box of the Poco F8 Pro. The packaging also shows 'Sound by Bose' branding. For reference, Xiaomi's Redmi K90 series was launched last month with the same audio partnership, hinting that the Poco F8 Pro could be a rebrand of the Redmi K90.

The tipster also claims that the Poco F8 Pro will ship without a charger in the box. For comparison, the Poco F7 Pro came with a 90W in-box charger. The China-exclusive Redmi K90 also ships with a charging adapter.

The Poco F8 Pro, carrying the model number 25102PCBE, was recently spotted on Singapore's IMDA certification site, hinting at support for 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC. If it's indeed a rebranded version of the Redmi K90, it's expected to offer similar specifications.

The Redmi K90 has a Bose-tuned audio setup and runs on the Android 16-based HyperOS 3. It features a 6.59-inch OLED display and has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood. The handset packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

On the rear, the Redmi K90 sports a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.55-inch sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It also has a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It houses a 7,100mAh battery with 100W wired charging support and 22.5W wired reverse charging support.

The Redmi K90 price starts at CNY 2,599 (about Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option in China.