Poco F8 series is rumoured to be launched in China and the global markets soon. Two of the models from the Xiaomi sub-brand's upcoming lineup — Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra — have been sighted on a benchmarking website ahead of their debut. Both handsets are listed as running Android 16 and could debut with HyperOS 3 out of the box. The Pro model appears to have 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra variant could get 16GB of RAM.

Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Xiaomi handset bearing the model number "2510DPC44G" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster @yabhishekhd). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.53GHz. The SoC appears to comprise two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores operating at the 3.63GHz base frequency.

Poco F8 Pro (left) and Poco F8 Ultra (right) listings on Geekbench

Comparing the core configuration to the available chipsets in the market reveals that it is the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Further, the listed model number also corroborates it to be the Poco F8 Pro. It is listed with 10.86GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB.

Benchmark scores of the Poco F8 Pro give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in China and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,288 and 8,494 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, another Poco F8 series handset was also spotted on the platform, with the model number “Xiaomi 25102PCBEG”. It is believed to be the Poco F8 Ultra. The handset was listed with an octa-core chipset, having a base frequency of 3.63GHz. It comprises two prime cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.63GHz, matching the specifications of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The purported Poco F8 Ultra shows up with 14.66GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. In terms of performance, the handset had 3,571 single-core and 10,501 multi-core scores in the same Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 test.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.