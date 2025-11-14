Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets

Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets

Both Poco handsets are expected to run on Android 16 out of the box.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 November 2025 13:19 IST
Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F8 Ultra is expected to succeed this year's Poco F7 Ultra (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco F8 Pro is listed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and 12GB of RAM
  • Its Geekbench scores reach 2,288 single-core and 8,494 multi-core
  • The Ultra model registered 3,571 single-core and 10,501 multi-core scores
Advertisement

Poco F8 series is rumoured to be launched in China and the global markets soon. Two of the models from the Xiaomi sub-brand's upcoming lineup — Poco F8 Pro and Poco F8 Ultra — have been sighted on a benchmarking website ahead of their debut. Both handsets are listed as running Android 16 and could debut with HyperOS 3 out of the box. The Pro model appears to have 12GB of RAM, while the Ultra variant could get 16GB of RAM.

Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Geekbench Listing

A Xiaomi handset bearing the model number "2510DPC44G" has been listed on Geekbench (first spotted by tipster @yabhishekhd). It shows up with an octa-core chipset featuring an ARMv8 architecture and a base operating frequency of 3.53GHz. The SoC appears to comprise two cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six cores operating at the 3.63GHz base frequency.

poco f8 ultra geekbench Poco

Poco F8 Pro (left) and Poco F8 Ultra (right) listings on Geekbench

Comparing the core configuration to the available chipsets in the market reveals that it is the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. Further, the listed model number also corroborates it to be the Poco F8 Pro. It is listed with 10.86GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB.

Benchmark scores of the Poco F8 Pro give us an idea of what to expect from the handset in terms of performance upon its launch in China and the global markets. In the Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 benchmarking test, it registered single and multi-core scores of 2,288 and 8,494 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, another Poco F8 series handset was also spotted on the platform, with the model number “Xiaomi 25102PCBEG”. It is believed to be the Poco F8 Ultra. The handset was listed with an octa-core chipset, having a base frequency of 3.63GHz. It comprises two prime cores clocked at 4.61GHz and six performance cores operating at 3.63GHz, matching the specifications of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The purported Poco F8 Ultra shows up with 14.66GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. In terms of performance, the handset had 3,571 single-core and 10,501 multi-core scores in the same Geekbench 6.5.0 for Android AArch64 test.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Pro specifications, Poco F8 Ultra, Poco F8 Ultra Specifications, Poco, Geekbench
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
iPhone 16e Demand Weak as iPhone Air Production Reportedly Halted
Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to Netflix on iOS and Android, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Switch 2 Next Month

Related Stories

Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Review
  2. OnePlus 15 Launched in India With 7,300mAh Battery at This Price
  3. OnePlus 15R Confirmed to Launch Soon: Know Expected Features
  4. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Launch in India at This Price
  5. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Visit Benchmarking Site Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Timeline, Price, Key Features Leaked
  7. Spotify Brings New Premium Plans to India at These Prices
  8. Read Dead Redemption Arrives on Netflix, Current-Gen Consoles Next Month
  9. Marvel Spidey and Iron Man: Avengers Team Up Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  10. GTA 5, Pacific Drive and More Join PS Plus Game Catalogue in November
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Replaces X DMs With New Encrypted Chat Feature Supporting Large File Transfers
  2. Oppo Find X9 Pro, X9 Price in India Just Leaked: Here’s How Much It May Cost
  3. Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to Netflix on iOS and Android, PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Switch 2 Next Month
  4. Vivo X500 Could Get 7,000mAh Batteries, Mid-Range Models May Pack Up to 9,000mAh, Tipster Claims
  5. Poco F8 Pro, Poco F8 Ultra Listed on Geekbench Ahead of Launch in China and Global Markets
  6. OnePlus 15R Officially Teased During OnePlus 15 Launch Event; Reported to Launch Next Month
  7. iPhone 16e Demand Weak as iPhone Air Production Reportedly Halted
  8. Madam Sarpanch Now Streaming on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Hindi Dub Version of Saubhagyawati Sarpanch Online
  9. Google Could Release Gemini 3 Pro AI Model Alongside Nano Banana 2
  10. Honor 500 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch; May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8,00mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »