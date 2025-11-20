The Poco M8 5G has been rumoured to be in development for some time now. The purported handset has now been spotted on a certification website, which hints towards its imminent launch in select global markets. While its specifications remain under wraps, the Poco M8 5G is speculated to come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It may run on HyperOS 2, based on Android 15.

Poco M8 5G NBTC Certification

The unannounced Poco M8 5G is listed on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website with model number 25118PC98G (via X/@stufflistings). The listing shows that the smartphone supports GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR networks.

This indicates support for 5G connectivity on the Poco M8 5G. The NBTC listing also shows that the handset is manufactured in China and reveals its moniker to be Poco M8 5G.

However, since there has been no official confirmation regarding the launch of the Poco M8 5G, these details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

While its specifications remain under wraps, rumours suggest that the purported handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It is expected to be accompanied by 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The handset could be offered in three colourways — Midnight Black, Starlight, and Sky Blue.

For optics, the Poco M8 5G may get a dual rear camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Connectivity options could include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The handset is rumoured to pack a 5,800mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

The handset, notably, was also recently sighted on the IMDA and EEC certification websites, which corroborate its model number and moniker. The Poco M8 5G is expected to be launched as the successor to the Poco M7 5G, which was introduced in March 2025. The handset's price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB variant is priced at Rs. 10,999.

