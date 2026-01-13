Technology News
Poco M8 5G Goes on Sale in India With Introductory Pricing, Limited-Time Launch Offers

Poco M8 5G features a 50-megapixel-led dual rear camera setup along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 10:42 IST
Poco M8 5G Goes on Sale in India With Introductory Pricing, Limited-Time Launch Offers

Poco M8 5G is claimed to meet IP65 + IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • Poco M8 5G sports a 6.77-inch 120Hz full-HD+ 3D curved AMOLED display
  • The handset is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Poco M8 5G supports 45W wired, 18W wired reverse charging support
Poco M8 5G was unveiled in India on January 8, introducing a new mid-range smartphone built around a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and long-term software support. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is promised four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. It also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, 4K video recording, and a 5,520mAh battery with fast charging as well as reverse wired charging.

Poco M8 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco M8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB configurations cost Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. This midrange smartphone is offered in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver finishes.

Ahead of its first sale on Flipkart, Poco has announced a limited-period launch offer that brings the effective starting price down to Rs. 15,999 for the first 12 hours. The introductory window will run from 12pm IST on January 13 until midnight the same day. This reduced price includes a Rs. 1,000 launch benefit and will only be available during this initial sale period.

Under this offer, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Poco M8 5G will be sold for Rs. 15,999, the 8GB + 128GB model for Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB + 256GB version for Rs. 18,999. In addition to the launch benefit, buyers can also get a flat Rs. 2,000 instant cashback when using ICICI, HDFC, or SBI credit and debit cards.

Poco M8 5G Specifications, Features

Poco M8 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Wet Touch 2.0 support for use with wet fingers. The smartphone is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, with promises of four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco M8 5G features a 50-megapixel-led dual rear camera setup along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supports video recording at up to 4K resolution as well.

The Poco M8 5G comes with a 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The phone carries IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with SGS MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164x75.42x7.35mm and weighs about 178g.

Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and appealing design
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Long-term software update promise
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Poco M8 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Poco M8 5G, Poco M8 5G India Launch, Poco M8 5G Price in India, Poco M8 5G Specifications, Poco
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple Taps Google’s Gemini AI Models to Power Personalised Version of Siri and Apple Intelligence

Poco M8 5G Goes on Sale in India With Introductory Pricing, Limited-Time Launch Offers
