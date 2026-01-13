Poco M8 5G was unveiled in India on January 8, introducing a new mid-range smartphone built around a curved AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, and long-term software support. The handset runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and is promised four years of OS updates and six years of security patches. It also features a 50-megapixel primary camera, 4K video recording, and a 5,520mAh battery with fast charging as well as reverse wired charging.

Poco M8 5G Price in India, Availability

Poco M8 5G price in India starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 8GB + 256GB configurations cost Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively. This midrange smartphone is offered in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver finishes.

Ahead of its first sale on Flipkart, Poco has announced a limited-period launch offer that brings the effective starting price down to Rs. 15,999 for the first 12 hours. The introductory window will run from 12pm IST on January 13 until midnight the same day. This reduced price includes a Rs. 1,000 launch benefit and will only be available during this initial sale period.

Under this offer, the 6GB + 128GB variant of the Poco M8 5G will be sold for Rs. 15,999, the 8GB + 128GB model for Rs. 16,999, and the 8GB + 256GB version for Rs. 18,999. In addition to the launch benefit, buyers can also get a flat Rs. 2,000 instant cashback when using ICICI, HDFC, or SBI credit and debit cards.

Poco M8 5G Specifications, Features

Poco M8 5G sports a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate and Wet Touch 2.0 support for use with wet fingers. The smartphone is powered by the 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0, with promises of four years of Android OS updates and six years of security updates.

For optics, the Poco M8 5G features a 50-megapixel-led dual rear camera setup along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone supports video recording at up to 4K resolution as well.

The Poco M8 5G comes with a 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The phone carries IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with SGS MIL-STD-810H certification for durability. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164x75.42x7.35mm and weighs about 178g.