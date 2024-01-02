Technology News
Oppo Reno 11 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut

Oppo Reno 11 series is expected to comprise the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 January 2024 16:52 IST
Oppo Reno 11 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 series was launched in China in November 2023

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 series is confirmed to debut in India soon
  • The upcoming smartphone series is tipped to arrive on January 11
  • The Reno 11 series of smartphone comprises a standard and Pro model
Oppo Reno 11 series will be launched in India soon, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. The firm is yet to officially reveal the Oppo Reno 11 series launch date — a tipster previously claimed that the handsets will be launched in global markets, including India, in the coming days. Oppo has also given us our first look at the rear panel on one of the Reno 11 series handsets that are expected to arrive in India later this month.

In an image posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the company revealed that the Oppo Reno 11 series will be launched in India soon. The image posted by the smartphone maker also teases the rear panel of one of the handsets in the Reno 11 series, showing off a triple rear camera setup housed in a left-aligned camera module.

While Oppo's teaser does not specify a launch date for the upcoming handsets, tipster Ishan Agarwal recently leaked the purported launch date of the Oppo Reno 11 series of smartphones. Agarwal claims that the Reno 11 series will be launched in India and global markets on January 11. We can expect to hear more details about the phones in the coming days.

Oppo Reno 11 series specifications (expected)

The upcoming Oppo Reno 11 series — comprising the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro — were launched in China in November 2023 with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. They sport up to 6.74-inch curved OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard Reno 11 model is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT600 sensor, while the Reno 11 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor. Both phones have a 32-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. They also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The upcoming Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro will pack 4,800mAh and 4,700mAh batteries with support for 67W and 80W fast charging, respectively.

Oppo Reno 11

Oppo Reno 11

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8200
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Oppo Reno 11 Pro

Oppo Reno 11 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1240x2772 pixels
Comments

Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro, Oppo Reno 11 India launch, Oppo Reno 11 series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Telegram Update Brings Redesigned Calls, Thanos Snap-Style Animation for Deleted Messages, More

Oppo Reno 11 Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Rear Panel Design Teased Ahead of Debut
Comment
