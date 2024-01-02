Oppo Reno 11 series will be launched in India soon, according to the Chinese smartphone maker. The firm is yet to officially reveal the Oppo Reno 11 series launch date — a tipster previously claimed that the handsets will be launched in global markets, including India, in the coming days. Oppo has also given us our first look at the rear panel on one of the Reno 11 series handsets that are expected to arrive in India later this month.

In an image posted to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, the company revealed that the Oppo Reno 11 series will be launched in India soon. The image posted by the smartphone maker also teases the rear panel of one of the handsets in the Reno 11 series, showing off a triple rear camera setup housed in a left-aligned camera module.

While Oppo's teaser does not specify a launch date for the upcoming handsets, tipster Ishan Agarwal recently leaked the purported launch date of the Oppo Reno 11 series of smartphones. Agarwal claims that the Reno 11 series will be launched in India and global markets on January 11. We can expect to hear more details about the phones in the coming days.

Oppo Reno 11 series specifications (expected)

The upcoming Oppo Reno 11 series — comprising the Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro — were launched in China in November 2023 with MediaTek's Dimensity 8200 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsets, respectively. They sport up to 6.74-inch curved OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The standard Reno 11 model is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT600 sensor, while the Reno 11 Pro has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX890 sensor. Both phones have a 32-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. They also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The upcoming Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro will pack 4,800mAh and 4,700mAh batteries with support for 67W and 80W fast charging, respectively.

