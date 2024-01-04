Poco X6 series, with the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro variants, has been confirmed to launch globally on January 11 alongside the Poco M6 Pro. The Poco X6 series will also launch in India on the same day. Details about the handsets have surfaced online recently. Key specifications and design renders of the upcoming smartphones have previously been leaked. Ahead of their global launch, the company has now confirmed the processors details of the handsets.

In a post on X, Poco announced the chipsets that will power the Poco X6 handsets and the Poco M6 Pro. The vanilla Poco X6 will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, while the Poco X6 Pro will get a MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra. Meanwhile, the Poco M6 Pro will carry a MediaTek Helio G99-Ultra chipset. Poco says that these processors will make their global debuts with these models. No other details about the handsets have been revealed yet by the company.

A new SPEED-CIES era begins🔥 with global debut of 3 chipsets!#POCOX6Pro powered by Dimensity 8300-Ultra#POCOX6 powered by Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 #POCOX6Series#POCOM6Pro powered by Helio G99-Ultra

Find out more at the global launch event on January 11th at 20:00 GMT+8! pic.twitter.com/z4v1da1rFy — POCO (@POCOGlobal) January 3, 2024

The vanilla Poco X6 has been tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. It is expected to support LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The triple rear camera setup on the phone could include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel shooter.

Meanwhile, the Pro model of the upcoming Poco X6 lineup will reportedly sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K LTPS display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is likely to ship with Android 13-based OS and get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Expected to be a rebadged Redmi K70E, the phone could feature a 67-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It may also pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support.

The Poco M6 Pro was recently spotted in an online listing. The handset is likely to come with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Leaked design renders have shown that the phone may carry a triple rear camera unit. It may get a 64-megapixel AI-supported primary sensor with OIS support. The front camera is expected to include a 16-megapixel sensor. Poco could pack a 5,000mAh battery into the model as well, with 67W wired charging support.

