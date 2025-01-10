Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition With Marvel Inspired Design, Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC Launched

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition With Marvel-Inspired Design, Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC Launched

The phone comes with a limited edition Iron Man set comprising a charging cable and a protective case.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 January 2025 10:43 IST
Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition With Marvel-Inspired Design, Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC Launched

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition's rear panel has red, gold, and black elements matching the Iron Man theme

Highlights
  • Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition launches globally with Iron Man design
  • The phone has a custom UI, protective case, and arc reactor-themed back
  • Early bird offer starts at $369 for the 12GB+512GB configuration model
Advertisement

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition was launched in the global markets on Thursday alongside the Poco X7 series. The phone arrives as a limited edition model of the standard Poco X7 Pro 5G with similar specifications. It has a custom case, design, user interface (UI), charging cable, and a sim ejector tool inspired by Marvel Cinematic Universe's beloved superhero. The handset's back panel sports red, black, and gold elements forming an arc reactor — the fictional power source which powers the Iron Man suit.

Notably, it is the second collaboration between the Xiaomi sub-brand and the US-based entertainment company, following the launch of the Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition in India last year.

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Price

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 34,000) for the 12GB + 512GB configuration. However, the company has announced the smartphone with an early bird price of $369 (roughly Rs. 32,000).

It is available in select markets globally but there is no word about its availability in India.

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Specifications

Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition sports a 6.73-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3,200nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone marks the global debut of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC which is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 2 based on Android 15 and is slated to receive three years of OS and four years of security updates.

For optics, there is a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It gets a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options for the Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is IP66+IP68+IP69 rated against dust and water ingress. It packs a 6,550mAh battery with 90W HyperCharge support which is claimed to charge it from zero to 100 percent in just 47 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition, Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition launch, Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition specifications, Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition price, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition With Marvel-Inspired Design, Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  2. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  3. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  4. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  5. Poc X7 Pro 5G With HyperOS 2.0 Launched in India Alongside Poco X7 5G
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Spotted on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  7. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Debut
  9. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  10. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite, Hinting at Galaxy Unpacked Debut
  2. DailyObjects Loop Power Bank With Qi2 Certification, 15W Wireless Charging Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Series, iPhone 16 Pro Series Deals Revealed
  4. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition With Marvel-Inspired Design, Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC Launched
  5. Ancient Bronze Age Settlement Discovered in Caucasus Mountains Using Drone Mapping
  6. Ancient Geological Hotspot Linked to Great Lakes' Depth and Formation
  7. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Santa Ana Winds Fuel LA Wildfires, 13,000 Acres Burned and Thousands Evacuated
  9. The Sabarmati Report OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vikrant Massey Starrer Movie
  10. Black Water: Abyss OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the English Horror Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »