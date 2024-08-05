Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report

Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report

The feature, dubbed “Camera scan” is tipped to arrive in October for Xiaomi devices alongside the HyperOS 2.0 update.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 August 2024 13:18 IST
Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report

Xiaomi debuted its HyperOS operating system in India with the launch of Poco X6 Pro in January

Highlights
  • HyperOS 2.0 update is reported to bring a new privacy-focussed feature
  • it is speculated to debut with the update in October this year
  • The feature is similar to a Python-based program dubbed Ingram
Advertisement

Xiaomi debuted its new operating system (OS) dubbed HyperOS with the introduction of its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 series in China in October 2023. It replaced the existing MIUI which had powered its smartphones for a long time. Now, the Chinese technology company is speculated to be developing HyperOS 2.0 – its next-generation OS based on the Android platform. One of the reported features of the purported update could be its hidden camera detection capabilities which may solve a crucial privacy problem faced by frequent travellers.

Xiaomi HyperOS Update

According to a report by the media outlet XiaomiTime, the HyperOS 2.0 update may support the detection of hidden cameras through wireless local-area network (WLAN) searches. Using WLAN signals, Xiaomi devices will reportedly be able to search and identify cameras that may be hidden in the vicinity.

hyperos feature Hidden Camera Detection Feature in HyperOS

Hidden Camera Detection Feature in HyperOS
Photo Credit: XiaomiTime

As per the screenshot shared by the publication, the feature may be dubbed “Camera scan”. The user interface (UI) reportedly reads, “Detect hidden cameras to protect your privacy and personal safety”. It may enable users to scan for potentially hidden cameras nearby via a single tap.

This feature is speculated to tackle privacy concerns faced by ardent travellers in environments that are unfamiliar by alerting them of potential threats of surveillance unbeknownst to them. It is similar to a Python-based program dubbed Ingram. Available on GitHub, it is said to screen IP addresses to detect webcam vulnerabilities.

The “Camera scan” feature is tipped to arrive in October this year for Xiaomi devices alongside the HyperOS 2.0 update, a year after the rollout of HyperOS 1.0. Similar to last year's update, it is expected to bring enhancements to device performance and interconnectivity, in addition to more customisation options.

Notably, Xiaomi debuted its Android 14-based HyperOS in India with the launch of the Poco X6 Pro (review) in January. Other devices like the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo have also been confirmed to receive the update.

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor and aesthetics
  • Excellent camera setup
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent display
  • Bad
  • Bloatware apps
  • Selfie camera is inconsistent in low-light
Read detailed Xiaomi 14 review
Display 6.36-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4610mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1200x2670 pixels
Poco X6 Neo 5G

Poco X6 Neo 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display with slim bezels
  • Value for money
  • Main camera produces good results in daylight
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Runs Android 13
  • Bloatware
  • Lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Poco X6 Neo 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium look and feel
  • Powerful SoC for gaming
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Vivid 120Hz display
  • Bad
  • Physical buttons aren't the easiest to use
  • Weak low-light camera performance
Read detailed Poco F4 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Poco C65

Poco C65

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large 6.74-inch 90Hz display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent main rear camera
  • 2 years of Android OS updates
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Overall camera performance is mediocre
  • Lots of bloatware
Read detailed Poco C65 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Poco X6 Pro

Poco X6 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display with good colours and minimal bezels
  • Top-notch performance
  • Good main rear camera
  • Good and loud dual speakers
  • IR blaster
  • Bad
  • Ultrawide and Macro cameras are okay
  • No expandable storage
  • HyperOS has plenty of bloatware
Read detailed Poco X6 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS, Xiaomi HyperOS launch, Xiaomi HyperOS 2.0, HyperOS update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Inbook Air Pro
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More

Related Stories

Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 40X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC Debuts in India
  2. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Pre-Order Offers Tipped
  3. Moto G85 Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy F14 4G With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  5. Infinix Note 40X Review
  6. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; May Launch in India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z9s 5G, iQoo Z9s Pro 5G Price Range, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 21 India Launch
  2. Gemini AI Olympics Ad Receives Backlash Online, Google Reportedly Takes It Down
  3. Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2.0 Update Could Bring Hidden Camera Detection Capability to Its Smartphones: Report
  4. Infinix X Watch 3 Series Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Launch in India Alongside Inbook Air Pro
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Leaks, Showing Maps, Movement and More
  6. OpenAI Reportedly Withholding ChatGPT Text Detection Tool Due to Fear of Backlash
  7. Infinix Note 40X 5G With Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin and Ether Hit Hard by Economic Turbulence, Altcoins Follow Suit
  9. iPhone 16 Launch On Schedule for September Despite Apple Intelligence Features Facing Delay: Gurman
  10. Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL Launch Offers, Discounts Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »