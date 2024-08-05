Xiaomi debuted its new operating system (OS) dubbed HyperOS with the introduction of its flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 series in China in October 2023. It replaced the existing MIUI which had powered its smartphones for a long time. Now, the Chinese technology company is speculated to be developing HyperOS 2.0 – its next-generation OS based on the Android platform. One of the reported features of the purported update could be its hidden camera detection capabilities which may solve a crucial privacy problem faced by frequent travellers.

According to a report by the media outlet XiaomiTime, the HyperOS 2.0 update may support the detection of hidden cameras through wireless local-area network (WLAN) searches. Using WLAN signals, Xiaomi devices will reportedly be able to search and identify cameras that may be hidden in the vicinity.

Hidden Camera Detection Feature in HyperOS

Photo Credit: XiaomiTime

As per the screenshot shared by the publication, the feature may be dubbed “Camera scan”. The user interface (UI) reportedly reads, “Detect hidden cameras to protect your privacy and personal safety”. It may enable users to scan for potentially hidden cameras nearby via a single tap.

This feature is speculated to tackle privacy concerns faced by ardent travellers in environments that are unfamiliar by alerting them of potential threats of surveillance unbeknownst to them. It is similar to a Python-based program dubbed Ingram. Available on GitHub, it is said to screen IP addresses to detect webcam vulnerabilities.

The “Camera scan” feature is tipped to arrive in October this year for Xiaomi devices alongside the HyperOS 2.0 update, a year after the rollout of HyperOS 1.0. Similar to last year's update, it is expected to bring enhancements to device performance and interconnectivity, in addition to more customisation options.

Notably, Xiaomi debuted its Android 14-based HyperOS in India with the launch of the Poco X6 Pro (review) in January. Other devices like the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo have also been confirmed to receive the update.