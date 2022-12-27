Realme 10 will launch in India soon, the Chinese smartphone brand announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The company is also teasing the arrival of new Realme 10 series phone through an event page on its India website. The Realme 10 was unveiled in select global markets in November. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. While the company has not shared the exact launch date yet, the Realme 10 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering.

Realme India, via a Tweet, announced the arrival of Realme 10 in the country. The post doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphone, but it is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. Realme has also set up an event page for the device on its India website. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The 4G smartphone was initially launched in November in select global markets including Indonesia with a starting price tag of $229 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Realme 10 was released in five RAM and storage versions with Clash White and Rush Black colour options.

A recent leak suggested that Realme 10 4G will be made available in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB in India. The base variant is expected to cost Rs. 15,000.

Realme 10 specifications

The specifications of Realme 10 are already confirmed from the global launch. It runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and ARM G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with a virtual RAM feature as well.

Realme 10 has a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. A 16-megapixel selfie camera, expandable onboard storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 33W SuperVooc charging are the other key highlights of the handset.

