Technology News

Realme 10 Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme 10 could come with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 December 2022 14:20 IST
Realme 10 Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 10 features 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme 10 has dual rear cameras
  • Exact launch date and time of Realme 10 are still under wraps
  • It supports 33W SuperVooc charging

Realme 10 will launch in India soon, the Chinese smartphone brand announced via Twitter on Tuesday. The company is also teasing the arrival of new Realme 10 series phone through an event page on its India website. The Realme 10 was unveiled in select global markets in November. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. While the company has not shared the exact launch date yet, the Realme 10 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering.

Realme India, via a Tweet, announced the arrival of Realme 10 in the country. The post doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphone, but it is shown with a 'coming soon' tag. Realme has also set up an event page for the device on its India website. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The 4G smartphone was initially launched in November in select global markets including Indonesia with a starting price tag of $229 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The Realme 10 was released in five RAM and storage versions with Clash White and Rush Black colour options.

A recent leak suggested that Realme 10 4G will be made available in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB in India. The base variant is expected to cost Rs. 15,000.

Realme 10 specifications

The specifications of Realme 10 are already confirmed from the global launch. It runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and ARM G57 MC2 GPU. It comes with a virtual RAM feature as well.

Realme 10 has a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. A 16-megapixel selfie camera, expandable onboard storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 33W SuperVooc charging are the other key highlights of the handset.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10, Realme 10 Specifications, Realme, Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 Price in India
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Right to Repair Online Portal, NTH Mobile App, More Announced by Piyush Goyal
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022, Part 1 | The Gadgets 360 Show

Related Stories

Realme 10 Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Stop Working on These Phones from December 31: Report
  2. Sony HT-A5000 Soundbar and Home Theatre System Review
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 Ultra Promotional Images Leaked: Report
  4. These Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Are Now Compatible With Jio True 5G
  5. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 5G Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  7. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 66W Fast Charging Launched: Details
  8. Avatar 2 Box Office Scales $880 Million Globally, Rs. 300 Crore in India
  9. Lenovo Unveiled New Mini LED Monitors Ahead of CES 2023: All Details
  10. OnePlus 11 Alleged Live Images Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 Receiving its Android 13-Based One UI 5.0 Update: Report
  2. Redmi K60 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched, Redmi K60, Redmi K60E Follow: All Details
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed Edition With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 100-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  4. Honor Pad V8 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Tesla Said to Run Reduced Output in Shanghai Plant in January: Report
  6. 550,000 BTC Worth $9.2 Billion Estimated to Have Left Exchanges in 2022
  7. OnePlus 2023 Products Lineup Tipped to Include New Nord Smartphones, OnePlus Flip, Foldable, More
  8. Ola, Uber, Dunzo, PharmEasy, Amazon Flex Others Provide Poor Working Conditions for Gig Workers: Report
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 Set to Launch on January 5, 240W Flash Charging Tipped
  10. Xiaomi, Redmi Smartphones Get Jio True 5G Support With New Software Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.