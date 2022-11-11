Technology News
Realme 10 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras: Price, Specifications

Realme 10 5G price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 11 November 2022 14:15 IST
Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme 10 5G runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0

Highlights
  • Realme 10 5G has a 5,000mAh battery
  • It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • Realme 10 5G comes in two colour options

Realme 10 powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC arrived earlier this week in select markets. Now, a 5G version of the handset has been unveiled in China. The Realme 10 5G comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood. It features a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor and is said to deliver noise levels up to 87dB. The Realme 10 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W flash charging support, which is claimed to charge the smartphone battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

Realme 10 5G price, availability

The price of Realme 10 5G has been set at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 14,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000). It is currently available for purchase in China in Rijin Doujin and Stone Crystal Black colour options.

As of now, there is no information on the India launch and availability of the Realme 10 5G.

Apparently, the Realme 10 4G was unveiled earlier this week in select global markets and is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Realme 10 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 10 5G runs on Android 12-based realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) AMOLED display with a pixel density of 401ppi, a 180Hz touch sampling rate and a 1500:1 contrast ratio. The display comes with 98 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut and has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The Realme 10 5G is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SOC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded to up to 14GB with unused storage.

For optics, Realme 10 5G has a triple camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens and a portrait sensor with an f/2.8 lens and 50-degree field of view. The rear cameras support different camera modes including panorama, HDR, portrait, super macro, AI beauty, and bokeh effect, among others. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera arranged on the waterdrop-style notch on the display with an f/2.0 lens and a 77-degree field of view.

The Realme 10 5G comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi IEEE802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Beidou, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, light sensor, distance sensor and geomagnetic sensor. The smartphone is said to deliver up to 87dB volume. It has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the power button.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme 10 5G. The battery supports 33W flash charging and the fast-charging ability is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. Besides, it measures 164.4x75.1x8.1mm and weighs 191 grams.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
