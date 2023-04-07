Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 April 2023 16:41 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G features dual rear cameras
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has triple rear cameras

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched this week in India as the most affordable Nord-branded handset from the brand. The new handset has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G that debuted last year. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be competing with the likes of Realme 10 Pro 5G in India. The latter made its debut in December last year. Both models are available at a similar price point and offer impressive specifications. So, let's put OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G head-to-head and see what's different.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two configurations — 8GB RAM 128GB and 8GB RAM 256GB. The base model is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the top-end variant with 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

Both smartphones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G has realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. In terms of display, the OnePlus offering features a 6.72-inch full-HD ( 1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme 10 Pro 5G also has a similar 6.72-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

oneplus nord ce 3 lite 5g vs realme 10 pro 5g OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G have Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Inbuilt RAM in both models can be expanded up to 16GB using free storage to improve performance.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G have different rear camera setups. The triple rear camera unit of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, also with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, both the models flaunt a 16-megapixel sensor and use a hole-punch display design.

Coming to the storage, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Whereas, the Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. They also feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication.

In the battery compartment, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery, but comes with a slower 33W SuperVOOC fast charging that's said to deliver up to 50 percent charge in as little as 20 minutes.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro+ comparison
  OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G
Realme 10 Pro+
Realme 10 Pro+
Key Specs
Display6.72-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 695-
Front Camera16-megapixel16-megapixel
Rear Camera108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh5000mAh
OSAndroid 13Android 13
Resolution1800x2400 pixels-
See full Comparison »
Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good design
  • Great multimedia experience
  • Reliable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Primary camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • UI filled with excessive bloatware
  • No 3.5mm jack
  • Ultra-wide-angle camera could be better, OIS missing
Read detailed Realme 10 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality and design
  • Decent performance
  • Good primary camera performance
  • Long battery life, 67W charging
  • Bad
  • Display not as vibrant as competing phones
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1800x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Price in India, Realme 10 Pro 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme 10 Pro 5G Specifications, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Specifications, OnePlus, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Motion Poster Out Now, Trailer Out on April 10
Alibaba Invites Businesses to Test Its ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot: Report

Related Stories

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  2. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Microsoft SwiftKey Gets Bing Chat AI Integration on Android: All Details
  6. Moto G Power 5G Debuts With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: See Price
  7. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch This Month in India
  9. Moto G73 5G Review: Smooth and Secure
  10. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions
  2. Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details
  3. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report
  5. Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. India Clocked 0.07 Percent Crypto Tax Payers; Over 99 Percent Global Investors Evaded Dues: Divly Report
  7. Drop in DOGE Triggers Crypto Chaos After Elon Musk Brings Back Blue Bird Logo on Twitter
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Alibaba Invites Businesses to Test Its ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot: Report
  10. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Motion Poster Out Now, Trailer Out on April 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.