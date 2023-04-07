OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G launched this week in India as the most affordable Nord-branded handset from the brand. The new handset has a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood and succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G that debuted last year. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be competing with the likes of Realme 10 Pro 5G in India. The latter made its debut in December last year. Both models are available at a similar price point and offer impressive specifications. So, let's put OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G head-to-head and see what's different.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two configurations — 8GB RAM 128GB and 8GB RAM 256GB. The base model is priced at Rs. 19,999, while the top-end variant with 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options.

Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM 128GB storage model. There is also an 8GB RAM 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 19,999. It is available in Dark Matter, Hyperspace, and Nebula Blue colour options.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

Both smartphones come with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G has realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. In terms of display, the OnePlus offering features a 6.72-inch full-HD ( 1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Realme 10 Pro 5G also has a similar 6.72-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G have Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Inbuilt RAM in both models can be expanded up to 16GB using free storage to improve performance.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G have different rear camera setups. The triple rear camera unit of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G includes a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 10 Pro 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, also with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, both the models flaunt a 16-megapixel sensor and use a hole-punch display design.

Coming to the storage, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card. Whereas, the Realme 10 Pro 5G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. They also feature side-mounted fingerprint sensors for authentication.

In the battery compartment, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Meanwhile, the Realme 10 Pro 5G is also backed by a 5,000mAh battery, but comes with a slower 33W SuperVOOC fast charging that's said to deliver up to 50 percent charge in as little as 20 minutes.

