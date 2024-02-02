Realme 12+ 5G is expected to launch soon. The phone has been spotted on several certification sites. The listings have so far suggested some key features and the possible design of the handset. A new report claims to have spotted the purported phone on TENAA, which hints at its imminent launch. Specifications, including SoC, RAM, storage, and display details have been shared in this listing. Notably, the Realme 12 series models were recently launched in India with the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G.

A MySmartPrice report states that the Realme 12+ 5G with the model number RMX3866 was spotted on the TENAA certification site suggesting that the phone may launch with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display with a centred hole-punch cutout at the top. As per the listing, the handset will likely be powered by an octa-core chipset that clocks at 2.6GHz. Although the exact SoC was not mentioned, based on the frequency, it could be the MediaTek Dimensity 1080, which is found in models like the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

The report adds that the Realme 12+ 5G may be available in RAM options of 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB, which are likely to be paired with onboard storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The listing also claims that the phone will feature a triple rear camera unit that is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera, on the other hand, is expected to pack a 16-megapixel sensor.

Moreover, the report states that the global variants of the Realme 12+ 5G may likely carry the model numbers RMX3867 and RMX3668. These variants are tipped to get a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor. The model was spotted on India's BIS website with the model number RMX38667.

Realme is expected to pack a 4,880mAh rated battery into the Realme 12+ 5G which may be listed as a 5,000mAh typical battery. The handset is tipped to measure 162.95mm x 75.45mm x 7.87mm in size and weigh 190g. The design of the phone was seen in an earlier listing. It is expected to feature a large, circular rear camera module, similar to the ones seen on Realme 12 Pro models.

Offered in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue, and Explorer Red colour options, the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G starts in India at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, while the 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Realme 12 Pro 5G comes only in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue shades. It is available in the country at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively for its 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB options.

