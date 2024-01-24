Realme 12 5G series is just days away from being launched in India. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that the series, which will likely include two phones — the Realme 12 Pro and the Realme 12 Pro+ — will be launched on January 29 at 12 pm IST. In the previous weeks, some of the specifications of the smartphones were leaked online, and now, a picture of a retail box packaging has surfaced, which reveals more details about the Realme 12 Pro+. Reportedly, the handset might get a 64-megapixel periscope zoom lens.

The leaked image (via GSMArena) shows what appears to be the back of the Realme 12 Pro+ retail box, with the name of the device mentioned on top. The specifications mentioned on the box highlight a periscope portrait camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), a Sony IMX890 OIS camera, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset, and a curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme 12 Pro+ specifications

The new information corroborates earlier leaks and the specifications shared by the company. The handset is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is also rumoured to feature in-display fingerprint sensors. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset could be paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, as per the leaked image.

Official images of the Realme 12 Pro+ have revealed that the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup in a circular module. The two cameras in the setup are expected to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary shooter with OIS and a 64-megapixel periscope lens with 120x zoom capabilities. The details of the third camera are not known. However, it is likely to be an ultrawide lens.

The company has also revealed that the Realme 12 Pro+ could be available in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colourways. The handset gets a golden metallic dial for the camera module, a centrally placed metallic band stretching from the phone's top to the bottom, and a leather-like finish.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired fast charging support. It is expected to come out of the box with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.

