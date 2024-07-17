Technology News

Realme 13 Pro 5G Display, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in TENAA Listing

Realme 13 Pro 5G is

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 July 2024 14:03 IST
Realme 13 Pro 5G Display, Battery and Other Specifications Spotted in TENAA Listing

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro 5G will launch as the successor to Realme 12 Pro 5G later this month

Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests Realme 13 Pro 5G may sport an AMOLED display
  • The handset is scheduled to launch in India on July 30
  • It is designed in collaboration with Boston's Museum of Fine Arts
Realme 13 Pro 5G, along with 13 Pro+ 5G is scheduled to launch in India on July 30. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone is reported to appear on a Chinese certification website. The listing hints at its key specifications including details about its display technology, battery, storage, and RAM. Notably, Realme 13 Pro 5G was also reportedly spotted on an Indonesian certification website which shed light on its model number.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications Spotted in TENAA Listing

A TENAA listing for a smartphone with the model number RMX3989, which pertains to the Realme 13 Pro 5G, suggests that the handset will sport a 6.7-inch (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display. The listing also suggests that it will measure 161.3x73.9x8.2mm and weigh 188g.

The listing for the Realme 13 Pro 5G on TENAA

 

An octa-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz is expected to power the handset, along with up to 16GB of memory and up to 1TB of built-in storage. As per the listing, it could feature a triple camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor a third 2-megapixel camera, and a single 32-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The handset may be backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

The listing also suggests that the Realme 13 Pro 5G may support security features such as fingerprint and face recognition. Renders of the smartphone shared with the listing hint at a circular camera module at the back, similar to its predecessor. The volume and power buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the handset.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

Realme 13 Pro 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC with Adreno 710 GPU. The smartphone is claimed to be Realme's “first professional AI camera phone”, and it appears to carry “Hyperimage+” branding at the back.

The company says its upcoming handset sports an aesthetic inspired by French painter Claude Monet and has been designed in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA).

