Realme 13 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on July 30, alongside the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of its official debut, the standard variant has reportedly been spotted on the Indonesian certification website, hinting at its model number and other details. This development surfaced just a day after the company confirmed and teased the smartphone's design and revealed key information about its camera system, possible colourways and finishes.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Certification

According to a MySmartPrice report, Realme 13 Pro 5G was listed on the Indonesia Telecom certification website with the model number RMX3988. It also reportedly sports the ‘Realme 13 Pro 5G' name, confirming the moniker. While the listing did not reveal any other details about the handset, it was also reported to be spotted in an FCC listing, which suggested it may come with dual-SIM capabilities.

Alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G, the certification website also has a mention of another smartphone with model number RMX 3921. While it is not official, this could be the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, which is scheduled to launch alongside the smartphone as part of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

Realme says its upcoming smartphone has been designed in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) and sports an aesthetic inspired by French painter Claude Monet. It is confirmed to be available in three colourways: Monet Purple and Monet Gold, both with a glass back and an Emerald Green finish in vegan leather.

The smartphone may reportedly come in four configurations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. The handset is said to have been spotted on Geekbench, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It may have four performance cores capped at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.96GHz. Realme 13 Pro 5G may come equipped with Adreno 710 GPU.

Teaser images shared by the company suggest it may feature a large circular camera island on the back, housing a triple camera setup and an LED flash, similar to its predecessor. As per Realme, Realme 13 Pro 5G, along with its other sibling, is dubbed as the “first professional AI camera phone”. It carries a “Hyperimage+” branding embossed at the bottom of the camera module.

