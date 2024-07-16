Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker

Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker

Realme says the 13 Pro 5G series is designed in collaboration with Boston's Museum of Fine Arts, with an aesthetic inspired by painter Claude Monet.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 July 2024 13:37 IST
Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 13 Pro 5G will launch later this month as the successor to Realme 12 Pro 5G

Highlights
  • Realme 13 Pro 5G listing on Indonesian website confirms its moniker
  • The smartphone will launch in India on July 30
  • It will debut Realme's AI-powered Hyperimage+ imaging technology
Advertisement

Realme 13 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India on July 30, alongside the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of its official debut, the standard variant has reportedly been spotted on the Indonesian certification website, hinting at its model number and other details. This development surfaced just a day after the company confirmed and teased the smartphone's design and revealed key information about its camera system, possible colourways and finishes.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Certification

According to a MySmartPrice report, Realme 13 Pro 5G was listed on the Indonesia Telecom certification website with the model number RMX3988. It also reportedly sports the ‘Realme 13 Pro 5G' name, confirming the moniker. While the listing did not reveal any other details about the handset, it was also reported to be spotted in an FCC listing, which suggested it may come with dual-SIM capabilities.

Alongside the Realme 13 Pro 5G, the certification website also has a mention of another smartphone with model number RMX 3921. While it is not official, this could be the Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, which is scheduled to launch alongside the smartphone as part of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme 13 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

Realme says its upcoming smartphone has been designed in collaboration with the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA) and sports an aesthetic inspired by French painter Claude Monet. It is confirmed to be available in three colourways: Monet Purple and Monet Gold, both with a glass back and an Emerald Green finish in vegan leather.

The smartphone may reportedly come in four configurations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB. The handset is said to have been spotted on Geekbench, powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC. It may have four performance cores capped at 2.40GHz and four efficiency cores clocked at 1.96GHz. Realme 13 Pro 5G may come equipped with Adreno 710 GPU.

Teaser images shared by the company suggest it may feature a large circular camera island on the back, housing a triple camera setup and an LED flash, similar to its predecessor. As per Realme, Realme 13 Pro 5G, along with its other sibling, is dubbed as the “first professional AI camera phone”. It carries a “Hyperimage+” branding embossed at the bottom of the camera module.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 13 Pro 5G, Realme 13 Pro 5G series, Realme 13 Pro 5G specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme Watch S2 India Launch Date Set for July 30; Retail Box Leaks Online
Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally

Related Stories

Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Is Gearing Up to Launch Its First-Ever Smartphones in India
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals on Echo, Fire TV Stick and More
  3. Realme 13 Pro 5G Listed on Indonesia Telecom Certification Website: Report
  4. Realme Watch S2 India Launch Date Set for July 30; Retail Box Leaks Online
  5. iOS 18, iPadOS 18 Public Beta Released: How to Install, Features, More
  6. OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2 Will Get AI-Powered Utility and Camera Features
  7. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: See Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Initiates Key Change in Robotaxi Design, Delays Unveiling for Now
  2. Xiaomi Watch S4 Sport Confirmed to Launch in China on July 19: What We Know So Far
  3. Google AI Overviews Reportedly Pared Back Further, Shows for Just 7 Percent of All Searches
  4. OnePlus Nord 4 and Pad 2 Will Come With AI Speak, Clear Face and Other AI Features
  5. Amazon Prime Day 2024 Sale Deals: Discounts on Echo, Fire TV Stick and More Amazon Products
  6. HMD Global to Launch HMD Crest, Crest Max As Its First Smartphones in India Soon
  7. Moto G85 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. Visa Partners Wirex to Offer Crypto Payment Services to Merchants Globally
  9. Realme 13 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Website, Confirming Its Moniker
  10. Realme Watch S2 India Launch Date Set for July 30; Retail Box Leaks Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »