Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is set to launch in India soon and it will bring an ultra-clear camera with artificial intelligence (AI) features, the company confirmed at the AI Imaging Media Preview Event held in Bangkok on Thursday. Calling it the “first professional ultra clear camera with AI”, Realme announced that the launch of its upcoming smartphone will also see the debut of the Sony LYT-701 camera sensor.

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G Camera Features

Realme 13 Pro Series 5G is speculated to feature two variants: Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro. The former is confirmed to get a dual camera setup at the back, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-701 camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope camera with 3x optical zoom capabilities.

At the event, Francis Wong, Head of Product Marketing at Realme said, “While advancements in smartphone cameras have given users more flexibility and control, purely hardware-based improvements are reaching a ceiling. The future lies not just in better hardware, but in AI.”

The company says the smartphone's camera system is equipped with HYPERIMAGE+ – a three-layer AI imaging architecture. It will support on-device AI imaging algorithms and cloud-based AI image editing. Realme highlighted three specific AI features available on the 13 Pro Series 5G: AI Pure Bokeh, AI Natural Skin Tone, and AI Ultra Clarity.

AI Pure Bokeh is claimed to produce “realistic cinematic portraits in seconds”. On the other hand, Realme says its AI Natural Skin Tone can enhance the appearance of various skin tones by providing a natural look using on-device AI processing. AI Ultra Clarity is claimed to improve low-resolution photos and restore their quality. Realme 13 Pro Series 5G also comes with an AI Smart Removal feature that can remove objects in snapshots.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G Specifications (Expected)

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G is reported to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The handset is speculated to run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14. It is reported to be backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

