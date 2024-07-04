Teaser image of the Realme 13 Pro+ suggests it may have a large circular camera island on the back
Highlights
Realme 13 Pro+ is reported to have received TENAA certification in China
It is said to come with 120Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC
The handset may be equipped with AI-powered camera features
Advertisement
Realme 13 Pro+ is expected to launch soon in India as well as global markets, alongside the Realme 13 Pro. Ahead of its debut, the smartphone is reported to have received TENAA certification by China's state telecommunications certification authority. Its listing not only reveals several specifications of the handset but also provides a glimpse at its real-world images, confirming key design elements. This development comes a week after Realme 13 Pro+ was reported to receive a certification by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
Realme 13 Pro+ Specifications (Expected)
According to an Android Arena report, Realme 13 Pro+ was listed on the TENAA website along with its specifications. The smartphone is reported to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage, and will be available in four configurations. It may run on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.
Images of the Realme 13 Pro+ shared on the website suggest it may have a large circular camera island on the back, housing a triple camera setup and an LED flash, similar to its predecessor. It would feature a curved display on the front. The smartphone is reported to be backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.
According to the official Realme website, it is dubbed as the “first professional AI camera phone” and carries a “Hyperimage+” branding embossed at the bottom of the camera island. However, no details about the camera system have been revealed and it is unclear what devices may become part of the Realme 13 Pro 5G series. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggests the smartphone may come with a Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens and a 50-megapixel primary sensor.
The FCC listing of the smartphone suggests it may carry the model number RMX3921. In terms of dimensions, Realme 13 Pro+ is speculated to measure 161.34 x 73.91 x 8.23mm and weigh 190g/187g (with battery).
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and
...More