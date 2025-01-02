Realme 14 Pro 5G series is confirmed to launch in India in January and include the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G. While the company has yet to announce the exact launch date of the handsets, it did reveal the design elements and chipset details of the phone previously. Now, Realme has. confirmed some of the camera features of the upcoming models. The Realme 14 Pro 5G series will carry 50-megapixel triple rear camera units including telephoto shooters.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Camera, Other Features

Realme confirmed in a press release that the upcoming 14 Pro 5G series phones will sport triple rear camera units. The camera setup will include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture alongisde an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It will also have a 1/2-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor paired with a telephoto lens. It is said to support up to 3x optical zoom, 6x lossless zoom, and 120x digital zoom. For selfies and video calls, the series will get 32-megapixel front camera sensors.

The company further revealed that the Realme 14 Pro 5G series camera setup will be accompanied by a "MagicGlow Triple Flash" system which includes three rear flash units to "ensure consistent and reliable illumination" in any given environment.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series handsets will be equipped with AI-backed imaging features like AI Ultra Clarity 2.0, which is said to help offer ultra-clear images. Another tool called AI HyperRAW Algorithm is said to use advanced HDR processing to improve the clarity and brightness of an image "while preserving intricate details." The AI Snap Mode will help users capture fast-moving subjects with precision, according to the company.

Realme recently confirmed that the Realme 14 Pro 5G series will come with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipsets and 6,000mAh batteries. The phones will be offered in Pearl White and Suede Grey shades. With cold-sensitive colour-changing technology, the former will change to Vibrant Blue when exposed to 16 degrees Celsius or below temperatures. The latter will have a vegan leather finish. They will be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series will sport quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED displays with 1.6mm bezels, a 42-degree curvature, a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate. They will have IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The lineup will carry TÜV Rheinland certifications for protection against accidental drops and splashes as well.

