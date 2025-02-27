Technology News
Realme's Upcoming Ultra Phone Confirmed to Get 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Camera Samples Teased

Realme Ultra phone's sensor will offer a focal length ranging from 73mm to 234mm.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 February 2025 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G launched in India in January

Highlights
  • Realme will launch Realme 14 Pro series to the global market soon
  • The Ultra smartphone is claimed to boast a DSLR-like smartphone camera
  • Realme 14 Pro series was unveiled in India in January.
Realme is all set to globally launch its Realme 14 Pro series at the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2025) in Barcelona. The Chinese tech brand also teased that it will reveal an 'Ultra' branded model at the launch event. The exact moniker of this Ultra flagship is still under wraps, but Realme has posted new teasers on its social media handle confirming its camera details. It has also shared the camera sample of the upcoming phone. The Realme 14 Pro series was unveiled in India in January.

Realme Ultra Phone's Camera Capabilities Teased

Realme has shared new teasers on its X handle revealing the camera specifications of the upcoming Ultra smartphone. It is confirmed to feature a customised Sony 1-inch sensor and is teased to come with a telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom. The brand of the telephoto sensor is not mentioned, but it is confirmed to offer a focal length ranging from 73mm to 234mm and an aperture range of f/1.4 to f/1.5.

The Hyperimage+ branding on the poster suggests that the new phone will have Realme's in-house AI-powered imaging solution.

Additionally, the brand has posted camera samples of the new flagship on the microblogging platform highlighting the camera advancements of its image sensors. The samples indicate that the telephoto camera of the phone has a 234mm focal length and f/2.0 aperture. The Ultra smartphone is claimed to boast a DSLR-like smartphone camera.

Earlier this month, Realme announced that it would unveil an Ultra smartphone at the MWC 2025 alongside the Realme 14 Pro series. The trade show will kick off on March 3 in Barcelona. The brand is expected to showcase a concept model at the event and an actual announcement could take place later this year. It is teased to feature a camera sensor “larger” than other flagship models. We can expect Realme to divulge more details about the camera flagship in the coming days.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G have been available in India since January this year. The latter runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, while the former has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy 5G chipset. They house 6,000mAh battery units with up to 80W fast charging support.

Comments

Realme, Realme 14 Pro, Realme Ultra, Realme 14 Pro Series, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More in Select Cities
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data

