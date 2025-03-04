Technology News
English Edition

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 March 2025 19:49 IST
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G comes in Bikaner Purple, Pearl White, and Suede Grey shades

Highlights
  • Realme 14 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging support
  • The handset has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is claimed to meet IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings
Advertisement

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G was launched in India in January alongside the Realme 14 Pro 5G. Initially, the phone was introduced in three RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. Now, the company has unveiled a 512GB variant of the smartphone, giving users another choice. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a periscope shooter.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the new 12GB + 512GB variant of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is set at Rs. 37,999, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available in Pearl White and Suede Grey colourways. The new storage option will go on sale in the country on March 6 via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and select retail store. Customers will be able to purchase the handset with a Rs. 3,000 discount on the first sale day.realme 14 pro plus 512GB realme inline 14proplus

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. The phone is offered in an additional Bikaner Purple shade alongside the Pearl White and Suede Grey options.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming, 1,500nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 14 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.88 aperture. It also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom support. The handset has a 32-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Comments

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2025 hub.

Further reading: Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G New Storage Variant, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Price in India, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G India Launch, Realme 14 Pro Plus 5G Features, Realme 14 Pro series, Realme 14 Pro 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details

Related Stories

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3a, Phone 3a Pro With Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC Launched in India
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Pro First Impressions
  3. Apple to Launch New MacBook Air This Week; Could Be Equipped With M4 Chip
  4. Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G With Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC Launched in India
  5. Why YouTube Reportedly Plans to Redesign Its App to Look Like Netflix
  6. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter Release Date Confirmed
  7. Lenovo Showcases Its New Yoga Solar-Powered PC Concept at MWC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s New Missions Will Map the Sun and the Cosmos
  2. Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Now Available With 512GB Storage in India: Price, Availability
  3. Gemini for iOS Updated With Six New Lockscreen Widgets, Control Centre Access
  4. Vivo Y300i Design, Key Features Surface Online via China's Telecom Website
  5. PwC India Launches Startup Challenge for Emerging Web3 and AI Projects: All Details
  6. Oppo Announces Gemini Integration Across First-Party Apps, Unveils New AI Features at MWC 2025
  7. SpaceX Falcon 9 Launches Athena Lander, NASA's Lunar Trailblazer to Moon
  8. Xiaomi Holi Sale Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 14 5G, Note 13 Series and Other Phones
  9. Monster Hunter Wilds Sells 8 Million Copies in 3 Days to Become Capcom's Fastest Selling Game
  10. Engineers Create New Ways to Shape Bread-Derived Carbon Electrodes for Sustainable Use
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »