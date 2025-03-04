Realme 14 Pro+ 5G was launched in India in January alongside the Realme 14 Pro 5G. Initially, the phone was introduced in three RAM and storage configurations, including 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. Now, the company has unveiled a 512GB variant of the smartphone, giving users another choice. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, a 6,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a periscope shooter.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Price in India, Availability

The price of the new 12GB + 512GB variant of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is set at Rs. 37,999, the company confirmed in a press release. It will be available in Pearl White and Suede Grey colourways. The new storage option will go on sale in the country on March 6 via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store, and select retail store. Customers will be able to purchase the handset with a Rs. 3,000 discount on the first sale day.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB versions cost Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 34,999, respectively. The phone is offered in an additional Bikaner Purple shade alongside the Pearl White and Suede Grey options.

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 3,840Hz PWM dimming, 1,500nits peak brightness level and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 14 Pro+ has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and f/1.88 aperture. It also gets an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope camera with 3x optical and 6x lossless zoom support. The handset has a 32-megapixel sensor in the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast-charging support. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is claimed to meet IP66+IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS, and USB Type-C connectivity.