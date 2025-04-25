Technology News
English Edition
Realme 14T 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 14T 5G is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2025 12:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14T 5G comes in Lightning Purple, Obsidian Black and Surf Green colourways

Highlights
  • Realme 14T 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor
  • The Realme 14T 5G supports 45W SuperVOOC charging
Realme 14T 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support and carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. Youu get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Realme 14T 5G. It is claimed to sport the segment's brightest AMOLED display, with up to 2,100nits peak brightness. The handset has IP66+IP668+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Realme 14T 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme 14T 5G price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 256GB configuration costs Rs. 19,999. The handset is offered in Lightning Purple, Obsidian Black and Surf Green colour options. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India e-store.

Realme 14T 5G Features, Specifications

The Realme 14T 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,80×2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 2,100nits peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 111 percent DCI-P3 wide colour gamut and TÜV Rheinland certification for reduced eye strain at night. 

The handset is powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.

For optics, the Realme 14T 5G sports a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The handset supports the Live Photo feature as well as AI-backed imaging tools.

Realme has equipped the 14T 5G handset with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. The handset has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has up to IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS and a USB Type-C port. The phone is 7.97mm thick and weighs 196g.

Realme 14T 5G

Realme 14T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 2.4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
