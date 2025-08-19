Technology News
Realme 15T Arrives on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC, 8GB of RAM

Realme 15T is listed on Geekbench with the model number RMX5111.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 19 August 2025 17:05 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15T will arrive as a successor to the Realme 14T (above)

  • RMX5111 has been listed on the benchmark platform with Android 15
  • As per the listing, the handset has received a single-core score of 806
  • Realme 14T 5G was launched in India in April this year
Realme 15T is expected to launch soon as a successor to Realme 14T. While the launch date of the phone has yet to be revealed, it has shown up on a well-known benchmarking site, revealing some of its model number and key specifications. The listing suggests that the Realme 15T will bear the model number RMX5111. It is expected to come with a MediaTek Dimensity chipset and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 15T is likely to debut in three colour options and three RAM and storage options.

Realme 15T Specifications (Expected)

An unannounced Realme smartphone was listed on the Geekbench database on Monday with model number RMX5111, and this model number is believed to be associated with the Realme 15T. As per the listing, the handset has received a single-core score of 806 and a multi-core score of 1,989.

realme rmx5111 geekbench Realme 15T

Photo Credit: Geekbench

 

The Realme RMX5111 has been listed on the benchmark website with the Android 15 operating system and 7.45GB of RAM. This indicates it will feature at least 8GB of RAM. Further, the listing hints at the presence of an octa-core chipset with a base frequency of 2GHz. It has a prime CPU core with a 2.50GHz clock speed. These CPU speeds are associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset.

Previous leaks claimed that the Realme 15T will be released in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. It could be launched in flowing silver, silk blue, and suit titanium colour options. It is expected to launch later this month as a successor to the Realme 14T.

The Realme 14T 5G was launched in India in April with a price tag of Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It has a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Realme 14T 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. The handset offers an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
