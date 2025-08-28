Realme 15T could be the next smartphone from the Chinese technology firm, and details of the handset's pricing in India, specifications, and design have surfaced online in the form of leaked marketing images. The promotional materials show the phone in three colour options with a square-shaped rear camera module. The Realme 15T is said to be 7.79mm thick and might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor. It could feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and might be available in three RAM and storage options. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Realme 14T.

Realme 15T Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared alleged marketing materials of the purported Realme 15T on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting its India pricing, specifications, and design. They show the unannounced phone in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue and Suit Titanium colour options. It appears to have a square-shaped rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handset.

Realme 15T.

Price 💰 under ₹20,000



Specifications

📱6.57" AMOLED Display

🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 6400

🔋 60 watt charging (80 watt adapter included in the box)

- Colour options: Silk Blue, Flowing Silver, Suit Titanium

- 7.79mm thickness

- 181 gram weight pic.twitter.com/7YY1g9RB2t — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) August 27, 2025

As per the tipster, the Realme 15T will be priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model is said to cost Rs. 24,999.

Realme 15T Specifications (Expected)

The alleged marketing materials indicate that the Realme 15T will run on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and a up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. The handset could be 7.79mm thick and weigh 181g. The marketing images compare the phone's thin build with the iPhone 16 Pro (8.25mm, 181g).

The upcoming Realme 15T is expected to support 60W fast charging, and may come bundled with an 80W adapter. Additionally, the phone could offer reverse charging and bypass charging features.

Realme's next handset is expected to ship with several AI features, including AI Glare Removal, AI Landscaping and AI Live Photo, among others. It is said to feature a 6,050 sq mm vapour cooling area for thermal management.

The company has yet to announce the arrival of the new Realme 15T, but the latest leak hints that it will go official soon as a successor to the Realme 14T. The handset was earlier surfaced on the Geekbench database with model number RMX5111. The prototype has the Android 15 operating system and 7.45GB of RAM.