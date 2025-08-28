Technology News
English Edition

Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications

Realme 15T is said to be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 August 2025 12:59 IST
Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14T was launched in April this year

Highlights
  • Realme 15T is expected to support 60W fast charging
  • Realme 15T is said to ship with several AI features
  • Renders show phone in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue and Suit Titanium shades
Advertisement

Realme 15T could be the next smartphone from the Chinese technology firm, and details of the handset's pricing in India, specifications, and design have surfaced online in the form of leaked marketing images. The promotional materials show the phone in three colour options with a square-shaped rear camera module. The Realme 15T is said to be 7.79mm thick and might be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor. It could feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display and might be available in three RAM and storage options. The handset is expected to arrive as the successor to the Realme 14T.

Realme 15T Price in India, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) shared alleged marketing materials of the purported Realme 15T on X (formerly Twitter), suggesting its India pricing, specifications, and design. They show the unannounced phone in Flowing Silver, Silk Blue and Suit Titanium colour options. It appears to have a square-shaped rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handset.

As per the tipster, the Realme 15T will be priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version. The 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model is said to cost Rs. 24,999.

Realme 15T Specifications (Expected)

The alleged marketing materials indicate that the Realme 15T will run on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max processor, along with up to 12GB of RAM and a up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display. The handset could be 7.79mm thick and weigh 181g. The marketing images compare the phone's thin build with the iPhone 16 Pro (8.25mm, 181g).

The upcoming Realme 15T is expected to support 60W fast charging, and may come bundled with an 80W adapter. Additionally, the phone could offer reverse charging and bypass charging features.

Realme's next handset is expected to ship with several AI features, including AI Glare Removal, AI Landscaping and AI Live Photo, among others. It is said to feature a 6,050 sq mm vapour cooling area for thermal management.

The company has yet to announce the arrival of the new Realme 15T, but the latest leak hints that it will go official soon as a successor to the Realme 14T. The handset was earlier surfaced on the Geekbench database with model number RMX5111. The prototype has the Android 15 operating system and 7.45GB of RAM.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 15T, Realme 15T Price in India, Realme 15T Specifications, Realme 14T, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder

Related Stories

Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tensor G5 Benchmarks Show Pixel 10 Pro XL with Weak CPU Performance
  2. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Features
  3. Samsung Announces New Event for September 4; These Devices Could Launch
  4. Apple Could Finally Launch AirTag 2 Alongside iPhone 17 Series
  5. Upcoming Smartphones in September: iPhone 17 Series to Galaxy S25 FE
  6. OTT Releases This Week: Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, Kingdom, Rambo in Love, and
  7. Nothing Co-Founder Responds Amidst Phone 3 Fake Camera Sample Allegations
  8. Vivo V60 Review: Get it for the Cameras
  9. Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X300 Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  10. Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru Blueprint for Global Innovation
#Latest Stories
  1. Former Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon Joins CMF by Nothing as Vice President of Business
  2. Nithin Kamath Points Out Risks in India’s Developing Crypto Market Future
  3. Xiaomi 16 Series Surfaces on China's 3C Website With 100W Fast Charging Support
  4. Meta Reportedly Faces AI Talent Exodus Just Months After Superintelligence Labs Push
  5. PS Plus Monthly Games for September Announced: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and Viewfinder
  6. Realme 15T Leaked Images Hint at Price in India, Design and Specifications
  7. Nothing Phone 3 Fake Camera Samples: Co-Founder Issues Clarification, Says Investigation Underway
  8. Apple Set to Take Nearly Half of TSMC’s 2nm Chip Production: Report
  9. OpenAI Partners With Anthropic to Find Safety Flaws in Each Other’s AI Models
  10. WhatsApp Rolls Out AI-Powered Writing Help Feature to Rephrase Text for Different Styles and Tones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »