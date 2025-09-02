Technology News
Realme 15T 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More

Realme 15T 5G will come with 50-megapixel front and rear cameras.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 September 2025 06:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 15T 5G is teased to measure 7.79mm in terms of thickness

Highlights
  • Realme 15T 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm IST
  • The handset will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G SoC
  • It is confirmed to come with an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build
Realme 15T 5G is all set to be launched in India today (September 2). The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the Realme 15 series and the successor to Realme 14T 5G, which debuted in April. In the build-up to the handset's launch, the China-based smartphone maker has been teasing several details related to the upcoming Realme 15T 5G in recent days. The phone is confirmed to sport a textured matte 4R design with nano-scale microcrystalline lithography. It is said to pack a 7000mAh battery.

Here's everything you need to know about the Realme 15T 5G ahead of launch in India.

Realme 15T 5G Launch: How to Watch Livestream

Realme 15T 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm IST. The launch event will be streamed live on Realme India's social media handles along with the official YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can watch the event live through the video player embedded below.

Realme 15T 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to the official teaser, the Realme 15T 5G will be priced in India under Rs. 20,000. Reports suggest it may cost Rs. 20,999, Rs. 22,999, and Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and12GB+256GB variants, respectively.

The Realme 15T 5G is expected to be available for purchase via Flipkart, the Realme India e-store and select offline stores. It will be offered in three colourways — Flowing Silver, Silk Blue, and Suit Titanium.

Realme 15T 5G Features, Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 15T will sport a 6.57-inch 4R Comfort+ AMOLED screen with up to 4,000 nits peak brightness. The panel is confirmed to offer 2,160Hz PWM dimming, 10-bit colour depth, and a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per the company, the handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max 5G processor. It will run on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0. Realme has promised three years of OS and four years of security updates on the 15T 5G. The handset will also have several AI features, including AI Edit Genie, AI Snap Mode, and AI Landscape.

In the camera department, the Realme 15T 5G is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It will also have a 50-megapixel front camera for selfies. Both front and rear cameras are teased to offer support for 4K video recording.

It is teased to measure 7.79mm in terms of thickness and 181g. The phone will an IP66 + IP68 + IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Realme 15T 5G will be equipped with a 7000mAh battery. It will support wired fast charging and 10W reverse charging. As per the company, the handset will deliver up to 13 hours of gaming, up to 25.3 hours of YouTube playback, and up to 128.4 hours of music streaming via Spotify.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 15T 5G, Realme 15T, Realme 15T Launch, Realme 15T Price in India, Realme 15T Specifications, Realme 15T India Launch, Realme
Realme 15T 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
