Realme 14x 5G India Launch Set for December 18; Price Range, New Details Revealed

Realme 14x 5G will have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:59 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14x 5G is teased to come in black, gold and red shades

Highlights
  • Realme 14x 5G price will start in India at under Rs. 15,000
  • The handset may get a 6,000mAh battery
  • The Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase via Flipkart
Realme 14x 5G will launch in India soon. The company has previously teased the design and colour options of the phone. The availability information of the upcoming handset has been revealed as well. Now, Realme has announced the launch date of the smartphone and confirmed its build details and price range. Previous leaks and reports have suggested some probable key features of the upcoming Realme 14x 5G. The phone is expected to launch as a successor to the Realme 12X 5G, which was unveiled in India in April.

Realme 14x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range

The Realme 14x 5G will launch in India on December 18 at 12pm IST, the company confirmed in an X post. The handset is confirmed to have an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. The post claims that the upcoming smartphone will be "India's First IP69 under 15K." This suggests that the price of the phone in the country will start at under Rs. 15,000. Variants with higher RAM and storage configurations may cost more.

Notably, the preceding Realme 12x 5G started in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option at launch, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants were listed at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. 

A live microsite on Flipkart confirms that the Realme 14x 5G will be available for purchase in India via the Walmart-backed e-commerce site alongside the Realme India website. The handset is teased to arrive in black, gold, and red colour options. More details about the smartphone will likely be revealed in the days leading up to the launch.

Realme 14x 5G Features

An earlier report suggested that the Realme 14x 5G could be equipped with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and a 6,000mAh battery. It has been tipped to arrive in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. In the design teasers, it appears with a triple rear camera setup alongside an LED flash unit.

