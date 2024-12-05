Technology News
Realme 14x Design Leaked; Might Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Realme 14x is expected to be launched in crystal black, golden glow, and jewel red colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 December 2024 14:24 IST
Realme 14x Design Leaked; Might Feature a Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12x was launched in india in April this year

Highlights
  • Realme 14x will reportedly go on sale in India on December 18
  • It could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Realme 14x 5G is expected to come with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display
Realme is reportedly gearing up to launch a Realme 14x in India later this month. As we wait for the official announcement, a new leak suggests how the Realme 12X 5G's successor might look. The alleged render of the Realme 14x hints at three distinct colourways. It is shown to have a triple camera setup at the back. The camera module of the phone seems to differ from the Realme 12x. The Realme 14x will reportedly feature a 6.67-inch display and include a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme 14x Design Tipped via Alleged Render

91Mobiles Hindi shared an alleged render of Realme 14x offering a glimpse at the rear design of the phone. The render shows the phone in black, red, and yellow shades and they will be reportedly marketed as crystal black, golden glow, and jewel red. 

The Realme 14x is seen with a triple camera unit at the rear. This would be an upgrade over the Realme 12x's 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The camera sensors are vertically arranged on the top left panel instead of the predecessor's circular-shaped camera module. It also includes an LED flash strip.

The volume and power keys are placed on the right edge of the Realme 14x. The USB Type-C port is seen at the bottom edge.

The Realme 14x 5G is expected to come with a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is rumoured to be released in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

As per a recent leak, the Realme 14x will go on sale in India on December 18. The launch of the handset could take place next week. It will likely bring several upgrades over the Realme 12x 5G. The latter was launched in India in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Realme 14x, Realme 12x, Realme, Realme 14x Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
