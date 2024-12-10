Technology News
English Edition

Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Teased

Realme 14x 5G has a rectangular camera island on its back.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 14:39 IST
Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Flipkart and Realme have created dedicated microsites teasing Realme 14x 5G

Highlights
  • Realme 14x 5G will be reportedly launched in the country on December 18
  • It could pack a 6,000mAh battery
  • Realme 14x 5G is likely to bring notable upgrades over the Realme 12x 5G
Advertisement

Realme 14x 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. Realme shared the first official teaser of the upcoming 5G phone on Tuesday. The teasers reveal the design, colour options and availability details of the Realme 14x 5G. It is confirmed to be released in three colour options and will go on sale via Flipkart. It will debut as a successor to Realme 12x 5G. The Realme 14x is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch display and include a 6,000mAh battery.

The Chinese tech brand announced the launch of Realme 14x 5G in India via X. The exact launch date is still under wraps but the teaser image and video shared by the brand show the rear design of the soon-to-be-unveiled phone. It is shown in black, golden, and red colour options. The exact marketing names of these shades are not revealed.

Realme 14x 5G appears to have a rectangular camera island on its back. The camera module is seen housing three sensors vertically alongside an LED flash strip. This camera setup would be an upgrade over the Realme 12x's 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Both Flipkart and Realme have created dedicated microsites on their websites to tease the arrival of the new Realme 14x 5G.

Realme 14x 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per recent leaks, the Realme 14x 5G will be launched in the country on December 18. It is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. It is said to come in 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery and IP69-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Realme 14x 5G could bring notable upgrades over the Realme 12x 5G. The latter was launched in April this year with a price tag of Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 14x 5G, Realme 14x 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Redmi Turbo 4 Surfaces Online Again; Tipped to Launch in China Soon
Mastercard Partners with Floki Inu to Launch Debit Card Ahead of Holiday Season
Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Teased
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  2. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed
  3. Moto G35 5G With 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: See Price
  4. Singham Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra's Camera Specs Leak via Camera FV-5 Database
  6. How To Apply For Pan 2.0 with QR Code Online
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 is Getting a New Update, CD Projekt Red Confirms
  8. OpenAI's AI Video Platform Sora Is Finally Here: Details
  9. Lava Blaze Duo India Launch Date, Design, Colourways, Key Features Revealed
  10. Reacher Season 3 OTT Release Date: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Joker: Folie à Deux OTT Release Revealed: Where to Watch Watch Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Starrer Movie
  2. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  3. Pharma OTT Release: Nivin Pauly Starrer to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Movie Trilogy Confirmed for a 2025 Worldwide Release
  5. Zebra OTT Release Date: Satyadev’s Thriller Reported to Stream on Aha
  6. Realme 14x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Design, Colourways Teased
  7. Xiaomi Unveils YU7 Electric SUV With China Launch Set for Next Year
  8. Redmi Turbo 4 Surfaces Online Again; Tipped to Launch in China Soon
  9. Redmi, OnePlus Smartphones With 7,000mAh Battery Could Arrive Next Year
  10. iOS 18.2 RC 2 Update for iPhone With ChatGPT Integration Fixes and More Rolls Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »