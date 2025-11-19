A listing for a previously unknown Realme smartphone has been sighted on Amazon. The purported handset could be launched as the Realme 15 Lite 5G and the listing also reveals its key specifications and price in India. It is expected to come with a 6.78-inch 120Hz OLED screen and dual 50-megapixel rear cameras. The Realme 15 Lite 5G could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 chipset and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 15 Lite 5G Price in India (Expected)

Gadgets 360 discovered a listing of the Realme 15 Lite 5G on Amazon and it is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage variant, in a Glitz Gold colourway. However, the e-commerce giant is running a discount on the handset, and it is currently retailing at a lower price tag of Rs. 17,999.

Realme 15 Lite 5G listing on Amazon

There is currently only one variant available on Amazon, and there is no mention of other RAM and storage variants.

Realme 15 Lite 5G Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the Realme 15 Lite 5G sports a 6.78-inch HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 453 PPI pixel density. There appears to be a hole-punch cutout on the panel for the front selfie camera. The handset measures 162.0 x 76.0 x 8.0mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 187g.

The Realme 15 Lite 5G is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 processor with a 2.8GHz clock speed. It is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset runs on Android 15.

For optics, the purported handset could get dual 50-megapixel rear cameras with up to 20X digital zoom and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. For security, it allegedly supports face recognition.

Connectivity features on the Realme 15 Lite 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is listed with a 5,000mAh battery. However, these specifications are based on an unofficial listing and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.