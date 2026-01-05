Arc Raiders won the Most Innovative Gameplay award.
The 2025 Steam Awards winners have been announced, with players choosing Hollow Knight: Silksong as the platform's Game of the Year over the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Arc Raiders. Silksong, notorious for its steep difficulty, also won in the ‘Best Game You Suck At' category.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, got the Best Soundtrack Award at Steam Awards, while hit extraction shooter Arc Raiders received the Most Innovative Gameplay Award. Konami's survival horror title Silent Hill f won in the Outstanding Visual Style category.
Winners for the Steam Awards were announced over the weekend after the Steam community sent in their votes throughout the Steam Winter Sale, which ends Monday. The awards honour the best games of the year on Valve's storefront as picked from a pool of nominees by Steam users.
Players can vote once in each of the eleven categories. Voting opened for all categories on December 18 and went on until January 3, when the winners were announced on the Steam website. Here's the full list of 2025 Steam Awards winners:
Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong
Arc Raiders
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33
Dispatch
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Winner – The Midnight Walk
Pavlov
Emissary Zero
F1 25
Le Mans Ultimate
Winner – Baldur's Gate 3
Helldivers 2
No Man's Sky
Rust
Dota 2
Winner – Hades 2
Digimon Story Time Stranger
Ball x Pit
CloverPit
Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Winner – Peak
Split Fiction
R.E.P.O.
Schedule I
Battlefield 6
Winner – Silent Hill f
My Little Puppy
Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth
ENA: Dream BBQ
Doom: The Dark Ages
Winner – Arc Raiders
Europa Universalis V
Mage Arena
Escape From Duckov
Blue Prince
Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong
Where Winds Meet
Path of Exile 2
Elden Ring Nightreign
Marvel Rivals
Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Deltarune
Rift of the NecroDancer
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Tokyo Xtreme Racer
Winner – Dispatch
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Dying Light: The Beast
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
No, I'm not a Human
Winner – RV There Yet?
Megabonk
Chill with You : Lo-Fi Story
Slime Rancher 2
PowerWash Simulator 2
