Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners

Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners

Arc Raiders won the Most Innovative Gameplay award.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 January 2026 15:11 IST
Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners

Photo Credit: Team Cherry

Hollow Knight: Silksong launched on September 4

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The winners for the 2025 Steam Awards were announced on January 3
  • Steam Awards are decided by Steam user votes
  • Hades 2 won the Best Game on Steam Deck award
Advertisement

The 2025 Steam Awards winners have been announced, with players choosing Hollow Knight: Silksong as the platform's Game of the Year over the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Arc Raiders. Silksong, notorious for its steep difficulty, also won in the ‘Best Game You Suck At' category.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, got the Best Soundtrack Award at Steam Awards, while hit extraction shooter Arc Raiders received the Most Innovative Gameplay Award. Konami's survival horror title Silent Hill f won in the Outstanding Visual Style category.

Winners for the Steam Awards were announced over the weekend after the Steam community sent in their votes throughout the Steam Winter Sale, which ends Monday. The awards honour the best games of the year on Valve's storefront as picked from a pool of nominees by Steam users.

Players can vote once in each of the eleven categories. Voting opened for all categories on December 18 and went on until January 3, when the winners were announced on the Steam website. Here's the full list of 2025 Steam Awards winners:

Game of the Year

Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

VR Game of the Year

Winner – The Midnight Walk

Pavlov

Emissary Zero

F1 25

Le Mans Ultimate

Labor of Love

Winner – Baldur's Gate 3

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Rust

Dota 2

Best Game on Steam Deck

Winner – Hades 2

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Ball x Pit

CloverPit

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Better With Friends

Winner – Peak

Split Fiction

R.E.P.O.

Schedule I

Battlefield 6

Outstanding Visual Style

Winner – Silent Hill f

My Little Puppy

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

ENA: Dream BBQ

Doom: The Dark Ages

Most Innovative Gameplay

Winner – Arc Raiders

Europa Universalis V

Mage Arena

Escape From Duckov

Blue Prince

Best Game You Suck At

Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Where Winds Meet

Path of Exile 2

Elden Ring Nightreign

Marvel Rivals

Best Soundtrack

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Deltarune

Rift of the NecroDancer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Winner – Dispatch

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Dying Light: The Beast

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

No, I'm not a Human

Sit Back and Relax

Winner – RV There Yet?

Megabonk

Chill with You : Lo-Fi Story

Slime Rancher 2

PowerWash Simulator 2

The Midnight Walk

The Midnight Walk

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Baldur's Gate III

Baldur's Gate III

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Deeply thought-out writing
  • Highly reactive world
  • In-depth character customisation
  • Charming characters; stellar voice acting
  • Combat that rewards creativity
  • Flexible navigation around the map
  • Stunning cinematics
  • No microtransactions or always-online requirement
  • Bad
  • Performance issues in Act 3
Read detailed Larian Studios Baldur's Gate III review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Baldur's Gate
PEGI Rating 18+
Dispatch

Dispatch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, episodic story
  • Striking animation and visuals
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Great voice work
  • Slick action sequences
  • Tense, fun management gameplay
  • Bad
  • Lacks gameplay depth and variety
  • Supporting cast doesn't get spotlight
  • Limited player choices
Read detailed AdHoc Studio Dispatch review
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: 2025 Steam Awards, Steam, Hollow Knight Silksong, Clair Obscur Expedition 33, Arc Raiders, PC Gaming
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says
Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dhurandhar Reportedly Set for OTT Release on Netflix: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  3. iQOO 15 Ultra Set for China Launch Before Spring Festival in February
  4. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
  5. CES 2026: LG Unveils Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Art-Focused Gallery TV
  6. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  7. CES 2026: Samsung Launches 130-Inch Micro RGB TV With New Frame Design
  8. Follow My Voice Now Available on Prime Video: All You Need to Know
  9. Oppo A6s Will Launch Soon With a 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 685 Chip
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong Voted Game of the Year at 2025 Steam Awards: Full List of Winners
  2. iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says
  3. Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
  4. Plaud NotePin S Launched With Physical Button, New AI Notetaking App for Desktop Introduced
  5. Vivo X200T Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG and BIS Websites, Suggesting India Launch Is on the Cards
  6. iQOO 15 Ultra Launch Timeline Announced; Set to Arrive Before Spring Festival in China
  7. Vivo X300s Key Specifications Including Dimensity 9500+ SoC Leak Ahead of Anticipated Launch in China
  8. Asus Reportedly Pauses Plans to Launch ROG Phone, Zenfone Models in 2026
  9. CES 2026: LG Brings Back Ultra-Thin Wallpaper OLED, Unveils Gallery TV to Take On Samsung’s Frame
  10. PS Plus Monthly Games for January Include NFS Unbound, Epic Mickey: Rebrushed and Core Keeper
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »