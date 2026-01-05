The 2025 Steam Awards winners have been announced, with players choosing Hollow Knight: Silksong as the platform's Game of the Year over the likes of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Dispatch, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Arc Raiders. Silksong, notorious for its steep difficulty, also won in the ‘Best Game You Suck At' category.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2025, got the Best Soundtrack Award at Steam Awards, while hit extraction shooter Arc Raiders received the Most Innovative Gameplay Award. Konami's survival horror title Silent Hill f won in the Outstanding Visual Style category.

Winners for the Steam Awards were announced over the weekend after the Steam community sent in their votes throughout the Steam Winter Sale, which ends Monday. The awards honour the best games of the year on Valve's storefront as picked from a pool of nominees by Steam users.

Players can vote once in each of the eleven categories. Voting opened for all categories on December 18 and went on until January 3, when the winners were announced on the Steam website. Here's the full list of 2025 Steam Awards winners:

Game of the Year

Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Arc Raiders

Clair Obscure: Expedition 33

Dispatch

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

VR Game of the Year

Winner – The Midnight Walk

Pavlov

Emissary Zero

F1 25

Le Mans Ultimate

Labor of Love

Winner – Baldur's Gate 3

Helldivers 2

No Man's Sky

Rust

Dota 2

Best Game on Steam Deck

Winner – Hades 2

Digimon Story Time Stranger

Ball x Pit

CloverPit

Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor

Better With Friends

Winner – Peak

Split Fiction

R.E.P.O.

Schedule I

Battlefield 6

Outstanding Visual Style

Winner – Silent Hill f

My Little Puppy

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

ENA: Dream BBQ

Doom: The Dark Ages

Most Innovative Gameplay

Winner – Arc Raiders

Europa Universalis V

Mage Arena

Escape From Duckov

Blue Prince

Best Game You Suck At

Winner – Hollow Knight: Silksong

Where Winds Meet

Path of Exile 2

Elden Ring Nightreign

Marvel Rivals

Best Soundtrack

Winner – Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Deltarune

Rift of the NecroDancer

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Tokyo Xtreme Racer

Outstanding Story-Rich Game

Winner – Dispatch

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Dying Light: The Beast

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

No, I'm not a Human

Sit Back and Relax

Winner – RV There Yet?

Megabonk

Chill with You : Lo-Fi Story

Slime Rancher 2

PowerWash Simulator 2